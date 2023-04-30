OAKFIELD — To remain unbeaten, Oakfield-Alabama cruised past rival Elba on Friday, winning the Genesee Region League matchup, 5-0, with Corbin DeMare winning a close match at third singles to help power the Hornets to the victory. DeMare defeated Ian Keberle, 6-3, 6-3 to round out the O-A sweep of the Lancers.
Preston Tobolski started things off for the Hornets (7-0), winning 6-2, 6-0 over Emily Rowe, while Mason Cadieux followed suit with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jason Rowe at second singles. Carson Warner and Trevor Enes took care of Amelia Brewer and Kathrine Madsen, 6-0, 6-1, and Mark Jackett and Gavin Armbrewster won 6-1, 6-1 over Grace Koch and Abrahaam Hernandez.