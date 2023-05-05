OAKFIELD — The Oakfield-Alabama tennis team hasn’t had many issues this spring and that continued on Thursday against Holley.
The Hornets got easy wins from both doubles teams as they remained unbeaten with a 5-0 victory over the Hawks
Trevor Enes and Michael Woodward at first doubles and Emmaly Wilkosz and Colton Yasses at second doubles both cruised to 6-0, 6-0 victories to lead the way.
At first singles, Preston Tobolski outlasted Cavan Bennage 6-4, 7-5, while Carson Warner was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at second doubles over Jalen Tette and Randy McIntire took a 6-0, 6-0 victory at third singles.
Oakfield-Alabama improved to 8-0.
NOTRE DAME 4, ALEXANDER 1
Notre Dame winners: Ronin Hofmaster [first singles, 6-2, 6-4 over Owen Dunbar]; Brandon Carrick [second singles, 6-2, 6-2 over Aubrey Hamm]; Justice Yourkowski/Riley Yunker [first doubles, 6-2, 6-4, over Kathryn McClellan/Carli Koch]; Anthony Fiorentino/Jordan Dwyer [second doubles, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 over Emma Ferraro/Kristen Thompson]
Alexander winners: Paul Schmitt [third singles, 6-4, 6-1 over Chance King]