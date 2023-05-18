PERRY — The Perry tennis team finished the regular season strong with a 4-1 victory over Warsaw on Wednesday.
Garrison Butler and Adrian Yang each got convincing singles wins on the day for the Yellowjackets. Butler was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at second singles, while Yang took a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at third singles.
At first doubles, Eddie Wolcott and Brooke Kwiecien also cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Natalie Jaques and Lilly Henchen did so by the same score at second doubles.
Perry finishes the regular season with a mark of 7-4.
Piete Nolte got the lone win for the Tigers as he outlasted Devin Wolcott at first singles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
BYRON-BERGEN 3, ALEXANDER 2
Byron-Bergen winners: Riley Shallenberger [6-4, 6-1 over Aubrey Hamm, second singles]; James Heick [6-1, 6-0 over Ella Bondnarsky, third singles]; Carlee Barons/Aden Hillabush [6-1, 6-4 over Emma Ferraro/Mae Grimes, first doubles]
Alexander winners: Owen Dunbar [6-1, 6-4 over Megan Zwerka-Snyder, first singles]; Kathryn McCellan/Carli Koch [6-0, 6-0 over Addison Cummings/Sara Bishop, second doubles]
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 4, PEMBROKE 1
Oakfield-Alabama (13-0) winners: Preston Tobolski [6-1, 6-1 over DJ Hale, first singles]; Mason Cadieux [6-0, 6-0 over Lily Martin, second singles]; Tyler Jirovec [6-1, 6-2 over Danielle Mast, third singles]; Randy McIntire/Emmaly Wilkosz [6-2, 5-7, 6-4 over Aiden Summers/Riley Rosenberg, first doubles]
Pembroke winners: Evy Chittenden/Angel Neureuter [3-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Michael Woodward/Cameron Tauscher, second doubles]