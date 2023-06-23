LE ROY — There has been a long line of exceptional tennis players that have come out of the Le Roy program in recent memory, from those who have played for are playing with current head coach Matt Weinman, to those who played previously with longtime head coach Jim Farnholtz.
It seems that every season sees the Oatkan Knights put out a first singles player who is on par with not just the top players in the Livingston Conference, but one that will make a run at a sectional title as well.
This past season was no different.
After biding his time behind the likes of Bailey Morse and then Mitch Hockey, Le Roy junior Owen Williams took the reigns this past season as the leader of the team and he simply ran with it.
“It was kind of easy considering I had two really good people before me, Bailey Morse two years ago, he was a leader and he really showed us the way,” Williams said. “And then I had Mitch Hockey last year. He was two years older than me and he just showed me what a leader does and I took points from him and was able to fill those shoes.”
For Weinman, the transition to Williams as the leader of the group was a pretty seamless one.
“Owen’s been with us a long time and has been a really outstanding player,” Weinman said. “And like he mentioned, he had those guys in front of him for a year or two. So he’s been able to see what it takes to win sectionals. Owen got through and played some good competition and he was outstanding that day. Then he had a chance to play Matt Hockey — who knocked off the No. 1 seed from Holley (Cavan Bennage) that day — so he’s had a chance to play two Hockeys and was able to come out on top.”
Along with that individual sectional title this season, Williams finished with just one setback, to Caledonia-Mumford star Lorenzo Martelle, though he would come back to beat him later in the season in the state qualifier.
This coming after a 2022 campaign when he advanced to the championship match at Section V Class B2 individual singles tournament, falling to the previously mentioned Mitch Hockey. Williams took the first set rather easily, 6-0, but would drop the next two 6-1, 6-2 to finish as the sectional runner-up. Hockey became the first individual sectional champion in Le Roy history.
In a lot of ways, that setback in the final helped propel him to the outstanding season he had this spring.
“It was pretty tough because I knew Mitch was a great player,” Williams said. “I had beat him before but he has beaten me the same amount of times, so it’s, kind of, neck and neck. I won the first set and just mentally, it forced me to lock in for this season and I couldn’t just assume that I won after winning the first set, I still had to finish. That’s what it taught me.”
Weinman reiterated those sentiments, knowing that it really was going to take one main aspect of his game to get him to the top this season.
“It was just the consistency throughout the matches,” Weinman said. “There were some matches leading up to sectionals that he got off to a good start and won the first set and then would take his foot off the gas and let the other player get back into it. Those were the talking points and he realized that, mentally. It was almost like having to play like you were down and not up a set. He learned from that right before sectionals and during that tournament he was just lights out. Going into team sectionals, it was the same thing. He got locked in there for a good three or four weeks. It was huge having him playing like that for our team because it was almost guaranteeing us a point. Which isn’t easy to do at first singles, especially in team sectionals.”
At the Section V Class B2 singles tournament, Williams didn’t have much of an issue at all. The multi-time Livingston Conference All-Star took care of Thomas Lindstrom of Bloomfield 10-0 in the Round of 16, John Jansenn of Wellsville by an identical 10-0 score in the quarterfinals and Milo Warner of East Rochester 10-3 in the semifinals. He would then go on to dispatch the ninth-grader Matt Hockey 10-2 in the championship match.
That sectional run for Williams, along with his increasingly dominant career, has come with the quality of the competition that he faces, day in and day out, whether it comes from practice or against the tough opponents he sees from the LCAA.
“The matches against Bailey and Mitch, those helped a ton, because those guys are just a lot better than me and it just helps playing someone better than you,” Williams said. “Talking about Lorenzo (Martelle) from Cal-Mum, and we scrimmaged Livonia and I got beat by some of those guys, it’s really good playing them. It just helps the mind set that I’ve got to step up to beat these guys, because I’m not far off. I’ve just got to step it up against them.”
As a ninth-grader, Williams finished an impressive 10-0 in the league and 13-3 overall, while last season he went a combined 15-2, going undefeated at 7-0 at second singles, while finishing 8-2 at first singles.
After winning the Class B2 sectional team title a season ago, the Oatkan Knights repeated this season with a win over top-seed East Rochester in the final. It was the third consecutive sectional final for Le Roy after it fell to Wellsville in the Class C1 title match in 2021.
Despite the constant success, which brings elevated expectations, Williams doesn’t feel that there is a large amount of pressure on the team to continue the run they are on year after year.
“I don’t know if there’s too much pressure,” Williams said. “Everyone here does a really good job at just letting us play and whatever happens, happens. Obviously we want to do well, but we won last year, so most of us already have that patch so the pressure was off. I think that just helped everyone play at their best.”
Next spring the Oatkan Knights will have to replace 10 graduated seniors, including three starters in Aiden Soggs, Katelyn Everett and Ben Robinson, though they will have plenty coming back, led by Williams, Matt Hockey, Jack Currin and Jake Elmore.
In many ways, it has been a program that has continued to rise season after season, as they reload rather than rebuild.
“Filling in those places, that will be the big question mark. Who’s going to step up and we’ll see if we can get another title next year,” Weinman said. “Coach Farnholtz had a great program and I was fortunate enough to step in because he left me a nice roster. From the kids at a young age, it’s just like any other sport, they see the success and they want to be a part of it. Our numbers are really good, I think we had around 45 kids last year. And when you have that many kids going at each other in practice, and there is a pretty high standard of who is going to play, they really push each other. Naturally, you’re going to have that competitiveness because everyone wants to get in that starting lineup. The modified kids practice right next to us and the modified kids will see these guys, and they will help them out a little bit. I don’t know how long we can keep this going for but we’re having fun with it right now.”
As for Williams on an individual level, there is no telling where his talents will take him in the future, but Weinman thinks the sky could be the limit.
“I think he’s a college player, for sure, but it’s going to be up to him if he wants to play in college and how much time he is going to put in,” Coach Weinman said. “We already know he is a sectional champion and a sectional runner-up, so if he gets another championship there it will show how much work he put in over the offseason. But it will be up to him how much he wants it. He’s very intelligent and I feel like there’s a nice correlation with how you do academically and as a tennis player. Going back to that mental toughness, understanding the game and strategizing. It’s one-on-one out there, so you’re not playing with teammates on your court. And he’s got that, he’s got the mental side of it . He’s extremely fast and athletic, so he’s got the ability there. It’s just a matter of putting the reps in and the time to see how good he can get.”
Williams, in turn, just plans to continue to put in the work.
“I think, definitely, I just need to keep playing better people,” he said of how he hopes to continue to improve. “I’m still in contact with Bailey (Morse) and some other kids from Livonia and sometimes I will go out and hit with them because they are at my level or a little above. It just helps a ton playing someone more skilled because you learn from them. You see what they’re doing that is making them win and I can just try to repeat that. Just playing with more high-quality players this year, I think that will really help me step my game up.”