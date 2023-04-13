ALEXANDER — Shannon Schmieder and Jadyn Mullen highlighted a strong showing from the Trojans girls’ track and field squad during Wednesday’s Genesee Region League meet against Wheatland-Chili. Alexander took the win by a lopsided margin, 104-26, with Schmieder and Mullen each winning three individual events and contributing to a relay victory.

Schmieder won the 100-meter dash (:12.8), long jump (16-06.5), triple jump (31-04) and 1600-meter relay (4:51.4), while Mullen won the 100-meter hurdles (:15.4), the 800-meter run (2:26.4), the shot put (31-00.5) and helped the 1600-meter relay team come away victorious.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags