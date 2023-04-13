ALEXANDER — Shannon Schmieder and Jadyn Mullen highlighted a strong showing from the Trojans girls’ track and field squad during Wednesday’s Genesee Region League meet against Wheatland-Chili. Alexander took the win by a lopsided margin, 104-26, with Schmieder and Mullen each winning three individual events and contributing to a relay victory.
Schmieder won the 100-meter dash (:12.8), long jump (16-06.5), triple jump (31-04) and 1600-meter relay (4:51.4), while Mullen won the 100-meter hurdles (:15.4), the 800-meter run (2:26.4), the shot put (31-00.5) and helped the 1600-meter relay team come away victorious.
Aaliyah Wright also put forth a strong showing for Alexander as a member of the 1600-meter relay, while also winning two individual events, the 1500-meter run (6:03) and 400-meter run (1:08.4). Laurel Kania and Addison Radder each won two events for the Trojans.
“Great opening meet for our girls,” said Alexander head coach Linda Hume. “We had a lot of solid performances today — strong leadership from our veteran athletes and some nice times and distances from our newest team members.”
The W-C boys’ team had its way against the Trojans, claiming an 87-53 victory behind the efforts of Paris Williams and Talen Carey, both of whom walked away with four victories. Williams won the 110-meter hurdles (:18.3), the 100-meter dash (:12.1), the long jump (18-06) and also contributed to a win in the 400-meter relay (:48.9). Carey helped the 3200-meter relay team (11:34) finish first, while he also won the 1600-meter run (6:00.0), the 800-meter run (2:50.0) and the 400-meter run (1:00.2).
Jaden Snyder finished as Alexander’s top contributor, winning the shot put (36-05) and discus (110-03) while also helping the Trojans’ 1600-meter relay team (4:31.0) finish first.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA BOYS, GIRLS SWEEP PEMBROKE, ND; PEMBROKE GIRLS, BOYS BEAT ND IN TRI-MEET
Boys team scores: O-A/E 97.5, Pembroke 37.5; O-A/E 108, ND 24; Pembroke 80, ND 45
O-A/E winners: Noah Currier [100-meter dash (:11.4), 200-meter dash (:23.0), long jump (19-09), 400-meter relay (:45.6)]; Nathan Schildwaster [110-meter hurdles (:17.1), 400-meter relay (:45.6), high jump (05-07), 1600-meter relay (3:58.7)], John Riley [triple jump (35-03.5); pole vault (10-00); 400-meter relay]; Chad Ohlson [400-meter dash (:55.6), 1600-meter relay (3:58.7), 3200-meter relay (9:58.9)]
Girls team scores: O-A/E 105, Pembroke 34; O-A/E 112, ND 22; Pembroke 88, ND 31
O-A/E winners: Kayla Harding [800-meter run (3:01.6), 1500-meter run (5:59.3), 3200-meter relay (11:52.2)]
ATTICA BOYS, GIRLS SWEEP HOLLEY, B-B; B-B GIRLS, BOYS BEAT HOLLEY IN TRI-MEET
Boys team scores: Attica 97, Byron-Bergen 44; Attica 98, Holley 38; Byron-Bergen 105, Holley 34
Attica winners: Simon Lamparelli [100-meter dash (:11.1), 400-meter dash (:53.7), 200-meter dash (:23.3), 400-meter relay (:45)]; Jonah Clark [400-meter hurdles (1:00), 3200-meter relay (9:11), 1600-meter relay (3:43)]; Jordan Anderson [110-meter hurdles (:19.2), 3200-meter relay, 1600-meter relay (3:43)]; Colin Bannister [pole vault (11-00), 3200-meter relay, 1600-meter relay]
Girls team scores: Attica 85, Byron-Bergen 56; Attica 114, Holley 26; Byron-Bergen 115, Holley 26
Attica winners: Skylar Savage [100-meter hurdlers (:16.4), 100-meter run (:13.3), triple jump (34-02),
Byron-Bergen winners: Victoria Rogoyski [long jump (16-09), high jump (04-09), 400-meter relay (:53.4)
