ADDISON — Alexander track and field showed well at the John Reed Memorial Invitational on Saturday, with the girls’ team posting a second-place finish and the boys’ squad finishing sixth overall.
The girls recorded 105 team points, which was close behind winner Canisteo-Greenwood, which finished with 129 points. Jadyn Mullen helped propel the Trojans’ fine effort, claiming first-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (:15.74), 400-meter hurdles (1:05.26) and 400-meter run (1:01.26). Her winning time in the 400-meter hurdles reached the state super standard. Mullen also finished second in the 200-meter run and the high jump while helping the 400-meter relay team to a runner-up finish.