WHITE PLAINS — Days after signing her letter of intent to compete at Penn State University next season, Alexander senior Jadyn Mullen recorded another remarkable performance, this time at the 55th annual Glenn D. Loucks Games.
The invitation-only meet featured over 3,000 athletes from the Northeast and Canada, and Mullen stood out above the rest in the pentathlon, winning with a mark of 3,267 points, which eclipsed the previous Alexander High School record held by Michele Galganski since 1986. Mullen ran the 100-meter hurdles in :15.71, jumped 05-02 in the high jump, recorded a toss of 29-05 in the shot put, jumped 16-04 in the long jump and ran the 800-meter run in 2:22.34.
Following her latest performance, Mullen is ranked No. 1 in New York State for the pentathlon, with her score at the Loucks Games reaching the top-five to have ever been recorded at the event.