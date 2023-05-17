ALEXANDER — The Attica boys and girls track and field teams swept a Genesee Region League tri-meet on Tuesday at Alexander High School and in the process the Blue Devils girls finished the season an undefeated 9-0 in the GR to capture the league title.
For the girls, Attica beat Alexander 87-54 and also topped Lyndonville (no score provided), while the Trojans girls also topped the Tigers (no score provided).
On the boys’ side, Attica topped Alexander 106-34 and Lyndonville 106-25, while the Trojans bested the Tigers 89-39.
The Attica girls were led by Bailey Nixon, who captured the 3000-meter run in 12:47.1 and the 1500-meter run in 5:39.4, while she also ran with Aleah Brauen, Mia Ficarella and Ashley Piorun to win the 3200-meter relay in 12:16.3.
Also for the Blue Devils, Skylar Savage took the triple jump with a 31-10 and the long jump with a 15-11.25.
Single individual winners for the Blue Devils included Kaylie Bugajski in the shot put with a 28-1.5 and Lauren Nelson in the pole vault with an 8-8, while the team of Nichole Leitten, Ellie Cusmano, Blakely Pratt and Annalyn Calmes took the 400-meter relay with a time of 0:55.0.
“Our depth on the track and in the field once again proved to be what propels this team,” Attica head coach Adam Landphair said. “We had multiple personal bests tonight, which will be very important moving forward. Winning the league championship is very noteworthy in a stacked Genesee Region but our goal remains to be at our best come sectional time. The girls are very excited to try and defend our back-to-back Class B2 championships next Saturday at home, which will be no easy task.”
Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen was a quadruple winner on the day for the Trojans. Mullen captured the 100-meter hurdles in 0:16.0, the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.7 and the 400-meter dash with a 0:59.7, while she also ran with Shannon Schmieder, Aaliyah Wright and Laurel Kania to take the 1600-meter relay with a time of 4:20.7.
Schmieder also crossed first in the 100-meter dash (0:12.9) and the 200-meter dash (0:27.2).
Kania and Wright were each double winners for Alexander with Kania taking the high jump with a 5-4 and Wright winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.1.
Lyndonville’s Annabelle Follman won the discus with a toss of 86-3.
For the boys, Attica had a trio of triple winners in Jonah Clark, Ryan Meides and Jordan Anderson.
Clark was a winner in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.1 and also ran with Meides, Geoff Eisensmith and Anderson to win the 3200-meter relay (10:45.8) and with Anderson, Colin Bannister and Meides to capture the 1600-meter relay in 3:55.2.
Meides and Anderson also ran with Noah Attebery and Simon Lamparelli to win the 400-meter relay with a time of 0:47.5.
Lamparelli also won the 400-meter dash (0:51.9), Bannister took the pole vault (11-0); Attebery won the long jump (19-1.25) and Eisensmith crossed first in the 800-meter run with a 2:17.5.
Lyndonville’s Joshua Slingerland was a double winner on the day as he won the 100-meter dash with a time of 0:11.8 and the triple jump with a 37-11.5.
Kingston Woods won the 110-meter hurdles for Alexander with a time of 0:19.1
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD, MT. MORRIS SPLIT
Boys Scores: Mt. Morris 100, Cal-Mum 39
Mt. Morris winners: Adam Johnson [400-meter hurdles (1:03.43), 110-meter hurdles (0:18.25]; Yasael Malave [800-meter run (2:15.86), 1600-meter run (5:44.03)]; Navier Ford [200-meter dash (0:25.19)]; Ben Bacon [long jump (18-7)]; Lance Warren [pole vault (9-1); Aidan Stanley [high jump (5-3)]; Matthew Bacon [triple jump (37-4)]
Cal-Mum winners: Cedric Bowen [shot put (41-11), discus (110-05)]
Girls Scores: Cal-Mum 87, Mt. Morris 53
Cal-Mum winners: Julianna Scott [200-meter dash (0:29.82), pole vault (7-7)]; Emma Brogan [100-meter dash (0:13.88), triple jump (29-9)]
Mt. Morris winners: Sarina Johnson [400-meter dash (1:11.32); 800-meter run (2:40.43)]; Anna Johnson [long jump (13-0)]; Abigail Provo [high jump (4-7)]; Anna Lin [400-meter hurdles (1:24.66]