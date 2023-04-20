OAKFIELD — A Genesee Region League tri-meet featured two of the leagues top squads, with Oakfield-Alabama/Elba and Attica squaring off, while Wheatland-Chili had a lone athlete experience victory on Wednesday night.
The Attica girls cruised past both of their league opponents, overcoming O-A/E, 91.5-49.5, while the Blue Devils defeated the Wildcats, 122-15. The Hornets moved past W-C, 122-14.
Attica’s Bailey Nixon was a force on the track, winning the 800-meter run (2:41.6) and 1500-meter run (5:30.9), while also contributing to victories in the 1600-meter relay (4:50.7) and 3200-meter relay (11:10.4). Teammates Mia Ficarella and Aleah Brauen were also members of both winning relay teams, with Ficarella also claiming a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles (1:15.9) and Brauen winning the 400-meter run (1:05.5). Nichole Leitten rounded out the 1600-meter relay team and also won the 100-meter dash (:13.7) and 200-meter dash (28.9). The final member of the Blue Devils’ victorious 3200-meter relay team was not listed.
On the boys’ side, O-A/E swept Attica and W-C, with the Hornets moving past the Blue Devils, 77-55, and the Wildcats, 111-17. Attica defeated Wheatland-Chili, 107-25.
Connor Domoy won three individual events for O-A/E, claiming victory in the 800-meter run (2:25.2), the 1600-meter run (5:16.9) and 3200-meter run (12:46.4). He also helped the 3200-meter relay to a first-place finish, with Riley Enes, Chad Ohlson and Logan Clark teaming up with the Hornets’ junior distance star for a winning run of of 9:01.3. Clark also won the 400-meter hurdles (:59.9), while teammate Nate Schildwaster also fared well, winning the 110-meter hurdles (:17) and high jump (05-09), and also helping the O-A/E 400-meter relay team cross the tape first in :45.2. Other members of the winning relay team were Noah Currier, John Riley and Ron Szpylman.
Attica’s Simon Lamparelli won three individual events, finishing first in the 100-meter dash (:10.9), 200-meter dash (:22.6) and 400-meter dash (:55.2). Colin Bannister helped the Blue Devils with a win in the pole vault, while he also teamed up with Jordan Anderson, Ryan Meides and Hunter Meyers to win the 1600-meter relay in 3:49.3.
Boys scores: Letchworth 89, Perry 50
Letchworth winners: Lucas Stowell [100-meter dash (:11.7), 200-meter dash (:24), 400-meter dash (:57.3), 400-meter relay (:49.9)]; Taylor Belkota [long jump (15-06), triple jump (31-10), 400-meter relay]; Devin Tisdale [discus (99-04), high jump (05-03)]; Noah Brown [400-meter hurdles (1:09.9), 110-meter hurdles (:18.8), 1600-meter relay (4:08)]; Eric Burnett [3200-meter run (11:31), 1600-meter relay]
Perry winners: Isaac Evans [800-meter run (2:14.9), 1600-meter run (5:42), 3200-meter relay (10:11.40)]; Zac Narowski [pole vault (08-07), 3200-meter relay]
Girls scores: Letchworth 103, Perry 38
Letchworth winners: Naomi Yount [400-meter hurdles (1:14.5), high ump (04-03)]; Abbie Schreiber [3000-meter run (14:22.8), 1500-meter run (no time provided)]
Perry winners: Abygail Herring [100-meter dash (13.3), 200-meter dash (:28.5), 400-meter relay (:54.8)]; Isabel Swyers [pole vault (08-07), 400-meter relay]; Meredith Petri [400-meter dash (1:05.70), 400-meter relay]
DANSVILLE GIRLS FALL TO BATH-HAVERLING
Team scores: Bath-Haverling 91, Dansville 50
Bath-Haverling winners: No report submitted.
Dansville winners: Brianne Hurlburt [800-meter run (2:27), 3200-meter relay (12:05)]; Maggie Bacon [1500-meter run (5:35), 400-meter relay (:54.2)]
Boys report was not submitted.
