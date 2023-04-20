Bailey Nixon (left) helped power the Attica girls to wins over Oakfield-Alabama/Elba and Wheatland-Chili on Wednesday. Photo credit: Attica track and field

OAKFIELD — A Genesee Region League tri-meet featured two of the leagues top squads, with Oakfield-Alabama/Elba and Attica squaring off, while Wheatland-Chili had a lone athlete experience victory on Wednesday night.

The Attica girls cruised past both of their league opponents, overcoming O-A/E, 91.5-49.5, while the Blue Devils defeated the Wildcats, 122-15. The Hornets moved past W-C, 122-14.

