ATTICA — The rain didn’t stop several local athletes from heating up the track at Alumni Field over the weekend, with the host Blue Devils claiming both the girls’ and boys’ team titles at the Genesee Region League Championships.
On the girls’ side, Attica (164) bested runner-up Oakfield-Alabama (99) by a 65-point margin, while Byron-Bergen (94) finished third, just five points behind the Hornets.
“Our girls showed a ton of toughness and grit battling the wet conditions,” said Attica head coach Adam Landphair. “Depth of our team showed well again as this was a fantastic opportunity to compete against great competition before sectionals. I couldn’t be prouder of this group after securing our third straight GR championship.”
Leading the champion Blue Devils was Skylar Savage, who won the 100-meter dash (:13.20) and the triple jump (33-2), and Bailey Nixon, who won the steeplechase (8:12.10) and 1500-meter run (5:14.20). Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen and Laurel Kania each contributed to three victories for the Trojans, with Mullen claiming titles in the 100-meter hurdles (:15.96), 400-meter hurdles (1:04.40) and 4x400-meter relay (4:21.98), and Kania also taking part in the winning run in the 4x400-meter relay while also winning the high jump (4-9) and 400-meter run (1:02.59). Byron-Bergen’s Mackenzie Hagen took the crown in the 800-meter run (2:29.76) and also helped the Bees cross the tape first in the 4x800-meter relay (10:17.45).
On the boys’ side, Attica (195) outlasted runner-up Oakfield-Alabama (189) by a slim margin.
“The boys were determined today to get the job done and they didn’t disappoint,” said Attica head coach Jenna Linsey. “Oakfield is a tough team, but the Attica boys battled all day. Relays were strong today, our top athletes performed well, and our depth was key in securing a lot of points. Next week, we will need all of these aspects to repeat as Section V Class B2 champions.”
Attica’s Simon Lamparelli and Oakfield-Alabama’s Connor Domoy put on a show in the sprints and distance events, respectively, with Lamparelli winning three individual titles and contributing to a relay win, while Domoy finished with four wins.
Lamparelli won the 100-meter dash (:11.11), the 200-meter dash (:22.96) and 400-meter dash (:52.19), while also helping the Devils’ 4x100-meter relay team (:44.75) finish first. Domoy was dominant in the 1600-meter run (4:57.62), 3200-meter run (10:23.26), 800-meter run (2:07.45) and 3000-meter steeplechase (9:50.80).
Jonah Clark aided Attica’s win, earning individual victories in the 110-meter hurdles (:16.21) and 400-meter hurdles (1:01.29) while helping his team’s 4x800-meter relay (8:39.07) and 4x400-meter relay (3:43.56) squads to wins. Geoffrie Eisensmith was also a significant contributor for the Blue Devils, winning the triple jump (40-3) while also helping Attica’s 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay teams on their winning runs. Jordan Anderson was also a member of both the winning 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams.
Pembroke’s Nathaniel Duttweiler was a double winner, sweeping the throwing events with a toss of 46-9 in the shot put and 131-8 in the discus.