LIVONIA — This weekend’s Livonia Dave Crabb Invitational produced several notable performances, highlighted by that of Warsaw’s Matt Auble, who continues to break records for the Tigers’ track and field program.
Auble, who previously eclipsed the Section V record in the discus on May 6, surpassed his initial record-setting throw with a toss of 188-03 on Saturday to improve his historic mark. Before Auble set a new mark with a toss of 186-03 on May 6, the previous record holder, Kevin Akins 9Webster ‘78) held a mark of 185-01. The Warsaw senior, who is bound for Clemson University next season, also set a new Livingston Conference record in the shot put, tossing 61-0.25 to take the title in that event to finish as a double winner. His performance in the shot put on Saturday is the best of any thrower in Section V this season.
Alexander’s Shannon Schmieder also produced a quality showing, winning three individual events — the 100-meter dash (:12.84), the 200-meter dash (:26.64) and the long jump (15-01). The Trojans also saw Kingston Woods win the pole vault with a winning mark of 11-01.
Perry also showed well, with Izzy Swyers winning the pole vault (10-01) and Meredith Petri claiming victory in the 400-meter dash (1:01.94). Isaac Evans was a double winner for Perry, winning the 800-meter run (2:08.04) and helping the 4x800-meter relay tea to a win (9:46.24). Other members of the winning relay team included Logan Church, Josh Smith and Zac Narowski. Parker Vinyard won the 400-meter dash (54.54).
Letchworth’s Tori Franklin won the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.44), while also helping the 4x100-meter relay to a win (:52.74). Other members of the winning relay team included Hana Gill, Maci Weaver and Talon Bramer. Franklin and Bramer teamed up with Emily Perl and Naomi Young for a win in the 4x400-meter relay (4:20.64). The Indians’ Sarah Andrews won the discus (97-05).
The Livonia boys put forth a quality showing, with Matthew Mulvaney winning the 1600-meter run (4:51.24) and Brick Sass claiming a win in the 110-meter hurdles (:16.04). On the girls’ side, Avery Bernard won the 110-meter hurdles (:18.44).
Mt. Morris’ Lance Warren had a big day, boys’ pentathlon (2,257), while Pavilion’s Karlee Zinkievich won the girls’ pentathlon (2,137).