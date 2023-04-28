ATTICA — Featuring over 20 schools from Section V and Section VI, the Attica Invitational was moved to Thursday due to weather, leading to plenty of red-hot performances on the track and in the field.
The Victor girls and Batavia boys took home the team titles, while several GLOW region athletes recorded notable performances.
Batavia finished well ahead of runner-up and host Attica, recording 93 team points to Attica’s 77. Batavia had three athletes finish as individual winners, with Nathan Canale winning the 800-meter run (2:08) and 1600-meter run (4:49), Fabian Vazquez claiming a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles and Sheldon Siverling winning the shot put (56-01). Batavia also recorded a win in the 3200-meter relay, with Cameron Garofalo, Ryan Dillon, Noah Pickard and Donovan Solis teaming up to run a winning time of 8:43.
Attica was paced by Colin Bannister, who won the pole vault (10-06) while also helping the 1600-meter relay team (3:33) to a win. Simon Lamparelli was a member of two winning relay teams, the 400-meter relay (:44.66) and 1600-meter relay, with Noah Wheeler, Ryan Meides and Noah Atteberry joining him in the 400-meter relay and Jordan Anderson and Jonah Clark joining Lamparelli and Bannister in the 1600-meter relay.
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Connor Domoy also finished as an individual winner, claiming first place in the 3000-meter steeplechase (9:52).
On the girls’ side, Victor won the title convincingly with 110 team points, defeating runner-up Batavia, which finished with 91 team points. Attica was right behind Batavia in third place, finishing with 90 points.
Batavia’s Campbell Riley won the 2000-meter steeplechase (7:54) and 800-meter run (2:30), while Mallory Boyce touched the tape first in the 1500-meter run (5:16) and Abby Moore finished first in the triple jump (32-09) while helping the 400-meter relay team (:52.58) to a win. Ava Anderson, Addyson O’Donnell and Ella Shamp were other members of Batavia’s winning relay team.
Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen also fared well, winning the 100-meter hurdles (:15.51) and 400-meter hurdles (1:05.46). Shannon Schmieder exploded for three victories, winning the long jump (16-03), 100-meter dash (:13.12) and 200-meter dash (:26.74). Schmieder and Mullen were also members of the winning 1600-meter relay team (4:14), which also featured Laurel Kania and Aaliyah Wright. Kania added a win in the high jump (05-00).
Attica’s 3200-meter relay team finished as a winner, with Bailey Nixon, Aleah Brauen, Mia Ficarella and Amelia Signor teaming up to run a winning time of 10:29, while Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Paige Harding won the pole vault (10-06) and Pembroke’s Amelia Geck won both the shot put (35-03) and discus (89-11).
