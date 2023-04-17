ALEXANDER — A total of 20 teams from Section V and Section VI packed the track at Alexander High School on Saturday, as the Trojans’ Green and Gold Invitational produced a number of notable performances from GLOW region athletes.
The 20 teams were separated into two divisions, with Canisteo-Greenwood sweeping the Division II competition, coming away with both boys’ and girls’ titles, and Batavia sweeping the Division I competition.
On the girls’ side, the Blue Devils took the Div. I crown after scoring a meet-high 221 team points, with runner-up Orchard Park far behind with 124 points. Batavia won four of the five relays, including the 400-meter throwers relay, with Drew Stevens, Aireana Cephus, Sophia Moore and Libby Grazioplene crossing the tape first in :59.11. The Blue Devils’ 400-meter relay team consisting of Ella Shamp, Ady O’Donnell, Karizma Wescott and Isabella Walsh finished first in :52.20, while the 1600-meter relay team composed of Abby Moore, Nicole Doeringer, Jadyn Boyce and Campbell Riley won with a time of 4:10.05. Finally, Batavia’s sprint medley relay team, which included Izzy Scott, O’Donnell, Wescott and Ava Anderson, set a new meet record with a first-place time of 4:37.53.
Moore finished as a quadruple winner for the Blue Devils, claiming individual titles in the 200-meter dash (:27.18), the 100-meter hurdles (:17.18) and the triple jump (34-01).
The Batavia boys’ team earned a team win with 159 points, which was a bit better than runner-up St. Francis, which finished with 132 team points. The Blue Devils were powered by two relay wins, with Fabian Vazquez, Jamarion Richardson, Parris Price and Cole Grazioplene combining to set a new meet record in the 400-meter relay with a winning time of :43.65, and Cody Harloff, Noah Pickard, Dom Grillo and Cameron Garofallo teaming up to win the 3200-meter relay in 8:53.94.
Vazquez was a triple winner for the Blue Devils, claiming individual titles in the 110-meter hurdles (:15.85) and 400-meter hurdles (:56.41). Sheldon Siverling won the shot put with a new meet record of 53-07.75.
Attica’s Simon Lamparelli put on a show within the Div. I competition as the Blue Devils finished third behind the senior stars three individual wins — in the 100-meter dash (:11.06), the 200-meter dash (:22.59) and 400-meter dash (:52.68).
On the girls’ side of Div. II, two Alexander athletes finish as quadruple winners, with Jadyn Mullen and Shannon Schmieder helping the 1600-meter relay team to a win in 4:08.04, and each of them adding three individual victories as well. Mullen won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.41, which was a new meet record, while also touching first in the 100-meter hurdles (:15.60) and 400-meter run (:59.92). Schmieder claimed a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash (:13.15) along with victories in the long jump (15-04.5) and triple jump (31-03.5).
