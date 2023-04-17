ALEXANDER — A total of 20 teams from Section V and Section VI packed the track at Alexander High School on Saturday, as the Trojans’ Green and Gold Invitational produced a number of notable performances from GLOW region athletes.

The 20 teams were separated into two divisions, with Canisteo-Greenwood sweeping the Division II competition, coming away with both boys’ and girls’ titles, and Batavia sweeping the Division I competition.

