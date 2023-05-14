IRONDEQUOIT — The Batavia girls’ track and field team put forth a stellar performance at Friday’s Eastridge Lancers Invitational, winning the event with a team total of 107 points.
Batavia jumped out to an early lead, scoring 36 points in the first three events on the track, and used its depth to outlast second-place Brighton, who finished with 93.5 team points.
Batavia’s Cambell Riley was one of two winners for the Blue Devils, claiming victory in the 2000-meter steeplechase (7:52.4) while also finishing third in the 800-meter run (2:21.74). Izzy Scott came away victorious in the triple jump (34-04.5) and finished as runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles (:16.42).
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA’S HARDING WINS POLE VAULT AT VICTOR INVITE
Sophomore Paige Harding has already developed into one of the top pole vault athletes throughout Section V. After winning the event at Friday’s Victory Invitational with a mark of 10-06, Harding continues to assert herself as a star for the Hornets’ track and field program.
Other notable performances for the Hornets included a record-breaking effort for Connor Domoy in the 1600-meter run (4:24.69), who eclipsed the all-time school mark previously set by Zac Hall in 2021. Domoy also exceeded the school record in th 3200-meter run at last week’s Hilton Invitational with a time of 9:25.19, breaking former Hornets athlete Mike Kingsley’s record set in 1983. Domoy now owns school outdoor records in the 1600-meter run, 3200-meter run, 3000-meter steeplechase and indoor records in the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run.
John Riley etched his name in the Hornets’ record book as well with a mark of 12-06 in the pole vault. The record was previously held by Geoff Harloff, who set the previous all-time mark in 1994.
ROGOYSKI GOES LONG
Last week, Byron-Bergen’s Victoria Rogoyski recorded a mark of 17-10.25 in the long jump, surpassing the New York State Standard and eclipsing the previous Byron-Bergen High School record. The jump qualifies her for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships and one of the three National Championship Emerging Elite Events to be held later this summer.
The previous school record was set by Veronica Duell in 2021. Duell is currently a member of the St. John Fisher University track and field program and has the second-longest NCAA DIII jump in the nation with a 19-07 recorded earlier this year.
“I have always looked up to Veronica,” said Rogoyski. “My goal is to be like her. She is amazing.”
This is not the first record Rogoyski has claimed this season. It is her fourth including in the 800-meter sprint medley relay along with teammates Deborah Catalino, Mackenzie Hagen and Meghan Muscarella.
Following the high school season, Rogoyski will compete at either the Nike National Championships at the University of Oregon, the Adidas National Championships in Greensboro, NC, or the New Balance National Championships at UPenn.