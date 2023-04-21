BATAVIA — It was a banner day on the track for the always-impressive Batavia track and field program, with the Blue Devils sweeping visiting Eastridge in dominating fashion. The Batavia boys defeated the Lancers, 127-14, while the girls’ team cruised to a 128-3 victory.
Propelling the girls’ victory was a list of double-winners, with Campbell Riley, Ady O’Donnell, Abby Moore, Ava Wierda and Jadyn Boyce each winning two individual events. Riley won the 400-meter dash (1:02.1) and 3000-meter run (11:57.3), O’Donnell finished first in the 100-meter dash (:13.1) and long jump (15-06.5), Moore was victorious in the 400-meter hurdles (1:15) and triple jump (33-07.25), Wierda claimed victories in the shot put (32-06.5) and discus (92-02), and Boyce rounded things out with wins in the 800-meter run (2:35) and pole vault (06-02).
On the boys’ side, Fabian Vazquez finished as a triple-winner, finishing first in the 110-meter hurdles (:15.3), long jump (21-03) and 400-meter hurdles (:59.5). Vazquez was also a member of the winning 1600-meter relay team, which also consisted of Ryan Dillon, Trevor Tryon and Ifran Armstrong (3:51). Sheldon Siverling recorded a couple of big tosses, including a distance of 56-04 to win the shot put, while also claiming victory in the discus (134-05). Cody Harloff was also a double-winner, in the 1600-meter run (4:46.2) and 3200-meter run (11:02.8).
WARSAW DOMINATES QUAD-MEET WITH PERRY, PAVILION, MT. MORRIS
Boys team scores: Warsaw 105, Perry 31; Warsaw 125, Pavilion 7; Mt. Morris 70.5, Warsaw 69.5; Perry 77, Pavilion 24
Warsaw winners: Gabe Kahl [100-meter dash (:11.6), 110-meter hurdles (:17.7), 200-meter dash (:24.8), long jump (18-06)]; Jacob Sawdey [400-meter dash (:56.2), triple jump (38-06)]; Matthew Auble [shot put (:58.9), discus (182-05)]
Perry winners: Isaac Evans (800-meter run (2:12), 1600-meter run (5:19.8), 3200-meter relay (9:53.6)]; Zac Narowski [pole vault (09-01), 3200-meter relay)]
Girls team scores: Warsaw 76, Perry 63; Warsaw 97, Pavilion 39; Warsaw 94.75, Mt. Morris 32.25; Perry 75, Pavilion 48
Warsaw winners: Maria Prattico [400-meter hurdles (1:14.1), 100-meter hurdles (:18)]
Perry winners: Abygail Herring [100-meter dash (:13), 200-meter dash (:27.6), 400-meter relay (:53.9), 1600-meter relay (4:39.7)]; Izzy Swyers [pole vault (10-04), 400-meter relay, 1600-meter relay)]
Pavilion winners: Brisel Diaz-Toler [3000-meter run (12:41), 1500-meter run (6:04)]
KESHEQUA GIRLS OVERCOME YORK
Team scores: Keshequa 88.5, York 44.5
Keshequa winners: Elsye Klump [100-meter dash (:13.6), high jump (05-00), long jump (15-10), triple jump (34-08); Riley Nageldinger [400-meter hurdles (1:09.6), 400-meter run (1:02.6), 200-meter dash (:27.6), 1600-meter relay (4:44.3)]; Alivia Cartwright [discus (76-08), shot put (25-00), pole vault (06-01), 1600-meter relay)]; Braelyn Isaman [800-meter run (2:35), 1500-meter run (5:48), 1600-meter relay)]
York winners: No multi-winners reported.
