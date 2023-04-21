Top of the Class

Batavia dominated visiting Eastridge on Thursday, with Fabian Vazquez helping lead the way for the Blue Devils boys' team. File photo: Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

BATAVIA — It was a banner day on the track for the always-impressive Batavia track and field program, with the Blue Devils sweeping visiting Eastridge in dominating fashion. The Batavia boys defeated the Lancers, 127-14, while the girls’ team cruised to a 128-3 victory.

Propelling the girls’ victory was a list of double-winners, with Campbell Riley, Ady O’Donnell, Abby Moore, Ava Wierda and Jadyn Boyce each winning two individual events. Riley won the 400-meter dash (1:02.1) and 3000-meter run (11:57.3), O’Donnell finished first in the 100-meter dash (:13.1) and long jump (15-06.5), Moore was victorious in the 400-meter hurdles (1:15) and triple jump (33-07.25), Wierda claimed victories in the shot put (32-06.5) and discus (92-02), and Boyce rounded things out with wins in the 800-meter run (2:35) and pole vault (06-02).

