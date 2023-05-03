BATAVIA — Despite the cold, wind and rain on Tuesday afternoon, the Batavia track and field teams continued their dominating seasons at home against visiting Brockport.
The Batavia boys topped Brockport 105-32, while the girls cruised to a 94-41 victory as both squads remained unbeaten at 4-0 this spring.
Batavia boys got an impressive balanced effort as they came away with 10 individual winners.
On the track, Jamarion Richardson won the 100 meters in 0:11.1, Parris Price crossed first in the 400 meters in 0:53.9 and the 200 meters in 0:23.6, Cody Harloff captured the 800 meters in 2:06.8, Cam Garofalo ran a 10:57.3 to win the 3200 meters, Fabian Vazquez took the 110-meter hurdles in 0:15.4 and Ifran Armstrong won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 0:59.5.
In the field for Batavia, Emmanuel Richardson won the high jump with a 5-9, Josh Barone took the pole vault with a 6-9, Sheldon Siverling threw a 56-2 to win the shot put and Justin Smith won the discus with a toss of 125-8.
Batavia also swept all three relays — [4-x-100 (0:46.4) - Zailen Griffin, Jamarion Richardson, Price, Isaac Varland]; [4-x-400 (4:10.9) - Harloff, Kenyon White, Armstrong, Ryan Dillon]; [4-x-800 (10:08) - Noah Pickard, Donavin Solis, Jamari Irvin, Dom Grillo].
“This was a good win for Batavia against a quality opponent in very difficult weather conditions,” Batavia head coach Nick Burk said. “This will help to develop the toughness and determination necessary for success at the end of our season.”
Meanwhile, the Batavia girls were led by triple winner Abby Moore. Moore won the long jump with a 15-1.75 and the triple jump with a 33-1, while she also anchored the winning 4-x-100 relay.
Brockport was led by Stella Riley, who took the 100 meters (0:13.4), 200 meters (0:27.9) and the 400 meters (1:01.5).
GIRLS
DANSVILLE 101, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 40
Dansville winners (3-1): 4-x-100 relay [0:55.1 - Morgan Ball, Mya Hayes, Kali Meyer, Haley Beman]; 4-x-400 relay [4:48 - Erin Birmingham, Kali Meyer, Baylee Hayes, Emma Butters]; 4-x-800 relay [11:27 - Eleni Mountzouros, Maggie Bacon, Kali Meyer, Brianne Hurlburt]; Brianne Hurlburt [400-meter hurdles — 1:17.6. 800 meters — 2:36]; Baylee Hayes [400 meters — 1:08.4, long jump — 13-7); Haley Beman [200 meters — 0:27.8, 100 meters — 0:13.3]; Alivia Mosman [100-meter hurdles — 0:20.1]; Emma Allen [high jump — 4-3]; Riley Nagle [triple jump — 25-3.5]; Amelia Hurlburt [shot put — 25-2.25)
Wayland-Cohocton winners: Celise Wicker [ 3000 meters — 11:42, 1500 meters — 4:41.6]
GENESEO 87, PERRY 40
Geneseo winners (3-1): Emily Lamb [800 meters — 2:30, 1500 meters — 5:55.9]
Perry winners (4-3): Abby Herring [100 meters — 0:13.2, 200 meters — 0:27.9]; Isabel Swyers [pole vault — 8-1]; Briella Ohlson [high jump — 4-3]; Avery Dueppengiesser [100-meter hurdles — 0:17.8]; Courtney Westfall [triple jump — 26-10.75]
LETCHWORTH 84.4, AVON 47.5; LETCHWORTH 84, WARSAW 48
Letchworth winners: Tori Franklin [400-meter hurdles — 1:13.4, 4-x-100 relay, 4-x-400 relay]; Erika Constable [100-meter hurdles — 0:17.2, 4-x-400 relay]; Maddie Geising [1500 meters — 5:56]; Alyssa Abbot [shot put — 26-10]; Sarah Andrews [discus — 95-3];
Avon winners: No Report
Warsaw winners: No Report
Note: Letchworth clinched the LCAA Division II title.
KESHEQUA 77, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 54
Keshequa winners (3-1): Elsye Klump [100 meters — :13.2, high jump — 4-9, long jump — 15-3, triple jump — 33-3]; Riley Nageldinger [400-meter hurdles — 1:13.3, 400 meters — 1:07.2, 200 meters — 0:27.7, 4-x-400 relay]; Alivia Cartwright [discus — 81-6, shot put — 26-6, 4-x-400 relay]; Braelyn Isaman [800 meters — 2:35, 1500 — 5:36, 4-x-400 relay]
Cal-Mum winners: Julia Wasilco [3000 — 13:43]; Cache Brokenshire [100-meter hurdles — 0:19.4]
BOYS
DANSVILLE 74, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 67
Dansville winners: Dawson Wadsworth [400-meter hurdles, 800 meters, 400 meters, 4-x-400 relay]; Patrick Puffer [110-meter hurdles, 4-x-100 relay]; Ethan Canfield [shot put, discus]; Jackson Zangerle [triple jump]; 4-x-100 relay [Collin Gray, Dylan LaMonte, Zangerle, Puffer]; 4-x-400 relay [Gray, LaMonte, Jeff Birmingham, Wadsworth]
Wayland-Cohocton: No Report.
Note: Dansville won the LCAA Division 1 title, the first boys league title since 2011.
GENESEO 90, PERRY 46
Geneseo winners (1-2): Caleb Rice [800 meters — 2:14.3, 1600 meters — 5:20, triple jump — 34-9.75]; Jake Bucci [200 meters — 0:25.2, long jump — 16-2]
Perry winners (2-5): Andy Kelly [Discus — 102-11.5, shot put — 37-0]; Parker Vinyard [400 meters — 0:58.5]; Zac Narowski [pole vault —7-7]; Adi Monger [100 meters — 0:12.1]
KESHEQUA 80, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 26
Keshequa winners (2-2): Zach Smathers [200 meters — 0:24.8, 100 meters — 0:12.0, 400 meters — 0:59.2, 4-x-400 relay]; Ian Hinrich [triple jump — 39-9, long jump — 19-1, high jump — 5-7]; Sean Favo [3200 meters — 11:30, 1600 meters — 2:21]
Cal- Mum winners: No Report.