CALEDONIA — There were no team titles awarded at this weekend’s Livingston Conference Track and Field Championships, but there were several individual performances worth mentioning from both the boys’ and girls’ side.
Highlighting an exciting meet was the performance of Bath-Haverling multi-sport star Meredith Czajkowski, who claimed wins in the 100-meter dash (:12.87), 400-meter dash (1:00.42) and 200-meter dash (:26.48). Wayland-Cohocton’s Celsie Wicker also fared well, winning both the 1500-meter run (4:56.57) and 3000-meter run (11:08.83), while Perry’s Isabel Swyers won the pole vault (10-00) and was named the LCAA Field Athlete of the Year.
On the boys’ side, Brennan Delany of Hornell won the 110-meter hurdles (:15.14), pole vault (13-7), long jump (21-5.5) and triple jump (43-5.25). Warsaw’s Matthew Auble claimed wins in both the shot put (56-1.75) and discus (181-6), while Hornell’s Wyatt Argentieri won the 100-meter dash (:11.54) and 200-meter dash (:23.12).