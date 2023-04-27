BERGEN — The Byron-Bergen track and field teams hosted a tri-meet with Oakfield-Alabama/Elba on Wednesday afternoon and the Bees girls stole the show as they picked up a pair of victories on the day.

The Byron-Bergen girls topped Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 95-46 and Lyndonville 130-10, while the Hornets also beat the Tigers. On the boys side, O-A/E was a double winner as it took care of Byron-Bergen 96-42 and also handled Lyndonville. The Byron-Bergen boys earned a 110-27 victory over Lyndonville.

