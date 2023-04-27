BERGEN — The Byron-Bergen track and field teams hosted a tri-meet with Oakfield-Alabama/Elba on Wednesday afternoon and the Bees girls stole the show as they picked up a pair of victories on the day.
The Byron-Bergen girls topped Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 95-46 and Lyndonville 130-10, while the Hornets also beat the Tigers. On the boys side, O-A/E was a double winner as it took care of Byron-Bergen 96-42 and also handled Lyndonville. The Byron-Bergen boys earned a 110-27 victory over Lyndonville.
Byron-Bergen’s MacKenzie Hagen was a quadruple winner on the day as she won the 400 in 1:03.1 and the 200 in :27.2, while she also won as part of the winning 3200 relay (11:20) and the 1600 relay (4:46.3).
Mia Gray, Stephanie Onderdonk and Victoria Rogoyski were all triple winners for the Bees.
Gray took the 800 in 2:42.9 and also ran in the 3200 and 1600 relays; Onderdonk crossed first in the 1500 (5:41.7) and the 3000 (12:50.6) and also ran in the 3200 relay; Rogoyski won the 100 hurdles in :17.3, the high jump with a 4-7 and the long jump with a 16-1.5.
Brooke Reding was a double winner on the day for Oakfield-Alabama/Elba as she won the triple jump with a 29-4.5 and also ran in the winning 400 relay (:53.9).
For the boys, Noah Currier and Nathan Schildwaster were each quadruple winners in the victory.
Currier captured the 100 in :10.7, the 200 in :22.1 and the long jump with a 20-.75, while he also won as part of the 400 relay (:44.4).
Schildwaster took victories in the 110 hurdles in :16.4, the 400 hurdles in 1:04.4 and the high jump with a 5-9, while he also ran in the winning 400 relay.
O-A/E also had a trio of double winners. Chad Ohlson took the 400 (:56.0) and ran in the winning 1600 relay, John Riley won the pole vault (10-6) and ran in the 400 relay and Trevor Enes won as part of both the 3200 and 1600 relays.
For Byron-Bergen, Lincoln McGrath captured the 1600 in 4:59.6 and the 3200 in 11:03.1.
BATAVIA SWEEPS HONEOYE FALLS-LIMA
Girls Team Scores: Batavia 85, HF-L 55
Batavia winners: Abby Moore (100, 200, triple jump); Campbell Riley (1500, 3000); Ava Wierda (shot put, discus)
Boys Team Scores: Batavia 118, HF-L 23
Batavia winners: Fabian Vazquez (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, long jump); Parris Price (200, 400); Nate Canale (1600); Gavin Fowler (3200); Emmanuel Richardson (high jump); Da’Von Gallo Williams (triple jump); Sheldon Siverling (shot put); Karvel Martino (discus); Mikey McKenzie (100); 4-x-8 relay (Cody Harloff, Noah Pickard, Cameron Garofalo, Canale).
Coach’s Quote: “I was very happy with the balance we had as many of our sprinters, jumpers, hurdlers, throwers, and distance runners contributed to this win,” said Batavia head coach Nick Burk.
