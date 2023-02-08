WARSAW — Earlier this winter, Warsaw senior Matthew Auble committed to continue his track and field throwing career at Division I Clemson University, after he has almost quietly put together one of the strongest high school careers in recent history.
However, there is much more to Auble’s decision to continue his journey at the next level, and against such highly-talented competition.
Until this winter — despite his throwing talents and outdoor track and field success — the six-foot, four inch Auble was not solely into tossing the shot put, or the discus or the weight throw in the winter. Instead, Auble had been a key member of the Warsaw basketball team, one that has been on the rise in recent seasons.
After just a combined four wins in the previous two seasons, the athletic power forward helped the Tigers to eight victories last season and had the chance to be an important component to a team this winter that had league and sectional title aspirations. As of this week, the Warsaw boys were 14-4 heading into a Friday game with York, while the Tigers were sitting at an impressive fourth in the Section V Class C3 standings.
But Auble opted not to be a duel-sport athlete, but instead he chose to devote all of his focus into the throwing circle.
“I know this was a very difficult decision for Matthew to make, after all he had to separate himself from a sport that he truly enjoyed and friends that mean a lot to him,” Warsaw indoor track coach Tracy Plesums said. “But his friends support him in his efforts to compete at the next level ... this is just one of the steps in the process.”
Auble, who averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game as a sophomore and then a double-double last season as a junior, reiterated that the decision was one that he did not take lightly by any means.
“I originally thought about dual sporting but after talking with a couple of my collegiate thrower buddies I decided to just do indoor track,” Auble said. “Of course, it was difficult, all my friends play basketball, and I was giving up a game that I still enjoyed.”
As of now, it appears Auble made the correct decision.
In late January, he added to his impressive list of accomplishments when he won both the shot put (57-05.25) and the weight throw (66-09) at the Rochester Winter Track League Championships, as he helped Warsaw to a fifth place finish in the south division.
For Plesums, it has been a long family affair with the Aubles and having watched Matthew grow into the athlete he is today, it holds a special place for him within his coaching career.
“I have known Matthew and his sister Karmen since they were very young,” Plesums said. “My own children grew up with them. My daughter, Carissa, competed at the indoor state and outdoor state meets with Karmen. My son, Jacob, held the discus and weight throw school records said prior to last year’s season — ‘If there is anyone who I want to break my records, it would be Matthew, because he works as hard as I did.’ It has truly been a pleasure watching Matthew set goals, create plans to meet his goals, and more importantly execute those plans.”
Karmen Auble would win a state outdoor title in the pole vault in her senior season, while she would go on to compete at Division I Xavier University. Over the years Karmen Auble claimed 14 sectional titles and qualified for nine state meets combined between the outdoor and indoor seasons; she placed in eight of those state meets.
Needless to say, there has been a little pressure for Matthew to rise to the level of his talents.
“Definitely. My brother played Division I basketball, my sister ran Division I track,” he said. “If I fell short of them I would internally feel like a disappointment.”
However, the connection between the younger Auble, his older relatives and Plesums goes farther back than that, making his star shine a little bit brighter in the eyes of those who have been around him.
“Matthew’s family has been his biggest support system throughout this process,” Plesums said. “Matthew (and his siblings) have always been encouraged to ‘give your best effort’ in all that they do. Matthew’s grandpa Bill Santora (who was also my coach in high school and I had the distinct honor of coaching with over 30 years) played a huge part in the development of his character. Michael Auble, Matthew’s father, has also played a critical role in his successes. Michael has constructed a place for Matthew to throw into a netting/curtain, amongst other facility/home adaptations. Michael has volunteered to work with the throwers during last years outdoor track season, as well as this year’s indoor track season. Matthew’s mom (Lynn), grandma (Diane Santora), and sister (Karmen) have continued to support him throughout all of his endeavors.”
For a number of years, Michael Auble also had a well-known and well-respected pole vaulting training facility at his house.
For Matthew, throwing has been a lifelong passion and something that he has been highly successful at since day one.
At a young age he was a USATF Jr. Olympic All-American and earned his first medal in the 8-year-old division for shot put. He has since won 22 All-American age group medals between shot put, discus, javelin and hammer, culminating last summer when he earned three All-American medals in Sacramento, CA at the Junior Olympics.
In high school he was the 2021 sectional champion in the discus, the 2022 sectional champion in both the shot put and the discus and was also a state medalist in the shot put and the discus last spring as a junior. Meanwhile, he is the Livingston Conference record-holder in the discus.
“Matthew is an extremely driven young man, goals are a part of his daily existence,” Plesums said. “Not many are willing to put in the time and effort to meet their goals in life. I have frequently shared a quote with my students/athletes — I am unable to find who originally said it — ‘If it is important to you, you will find a way. If not, you will find an excuse.’ After all, without goals to lead our actions, how do we know we are moving in the right direction.”
At Warsaw High School, Auble is the school record holder in the shot put and the discus (both indoor and outdoor) and the weight throw, while in the Section V record books he is currently No. 2 all-time in the indoor shot put and No. 3 all-time in both the weight throw and the discus.
“I don’t think about it or reflect back much but yes it has taken a lot of work to get to this point,” Auble said. “The work is a grind, but I wanted to do it because it was important to me.”
Among many offers, the one from Clemson was almost too good to pass up. And there were plenty of reasons why the orange and blue spoke to him as a place to continue his throwing career.
“When I took my official visit it was really nice. It was late October and I hopped on a plane in Buffalo when it was 35 degrees, later that day I landed in Greenville and it was 70,” Auble joked. “I really like the coaches and every interaction just felt natural. None of us were putting on our fake selves. Ultimately, I chose Clemson because they have my major, Construction Science, I love the coaching staff, the facilities are great, South Carolina weather is much better for throwing the discus than New York, and I really like their barbecue.”
Now comes more pressure for Auble to get himself to the place where he can compete with some of the best throwers in the country. He has felt the pressure his entire career, but this could be different.
Auble has a completely different take on it.
“I hope to keep throwing for fun. There’s a lot of pressure to throw far but it means nothing if I don’t enjoy it,” he said.
For now, Auble still has his spring season to look forward to, as he looks to add more titles to his already impressive resume.
For Plesums, no matter what he does in the coming months, he has already left quite a mark on the Tigers’ program.
“I believe that Matthew’s accomplishments thus far, including his decision to compete at Clemson, lend themselves to encourage younger student-athletes to set goals and commit to something in life,” Plesums said.