With the Section V track and field season kicking into full gear this week, it’s time to take a look at some of those exceptional girls athletes from the Genesee Region, Livingston Conference and Batavia.
As always, there will be plenty of stars returning this spring, including numerous league and sectional winners, from the sprints to the distance runs, to the throws and the jumps.
Keep an eye out for these athletes in the coming months:
ALEXANDER
Jadyn Mullen, Senior — The Genesee Region League Track and Field Athlete of the Year finished last season as a sectional champion in the 100 and 400 hurdles and the high jump and as the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles champion at the state qualifier in just her second year of track; also had best times of 1:04.73 in the 400 hurdles and :15.31 in the 100 hurdles and best of 5-1 in the high jump. Also won the 2,000 steeplechase at the GR Championship.
ATTICA
Mia Ficarella, Senior — Was a member of the sectional winning 4-x-4 relay team that won with a time of 4:16.77, while she finished third at sectionals with the 4-x-8 relay team with a time of 10:32.92 and was also fourth in Class B2 in the 400 hurdles.
Mackenzie McLeod, Junior — Pole vaulter finished last season with a best of 9-0 and was the GR and Class B2 champion
Ashley Piorun, Senior — Won the pentathlon at the Genesee Region League Championship for the second year in a row and also had best times of :17.65 in the 100 hurdles and 2:43 in the 800.
Skylar Savage, Senior — Finished a close second in the 100 at the GR Championship last season, while she was also second in the long jump and the triple jump and third in the 100 hurdles.
AVON
Sarina McDowell, Senior — Braves jumper is the reigning LCAA champion in the high jump with a 5-0, while she was the runner-up in the high jump at the sectional championships a season ago.
BATAVIA
Campbell Riley, Sophomore — Reigning Section V Class B1 champion in the 800 meters with a time of 2:23.95. Also took second in Class B1 in the 3,000 and the 2,000 steeplechase.
Anna Varland, Junior — Returning this spring after winning the Section V Class B1 title in the pentathlon last season (2,127).
BATH-HAVERLING
Meredith Czajkowski, Senior — Coming off of an impressive winter season, this versatile athlete was the LCAA champion in the 100 (:13.07) and the 200 (:26.85) last season, as well as the long jump (16-08), while she also was a league champion as a member of the 4-x-1 relay team.
Keegan Smith, Junior — Captured the LCAA title last season in the pentathlon with a total score of 2,528.
BYRON-BERGEN
Mackenzie Hagen, Junior — Continued her solid career last spring with top times of :59.19 in the 400 and 2:28 in the 800. Also won the 400 and the 800 at the GRLs and the was a sectional winner in the 400 and in the 4-x-8 relay and 4-x-8 relay.
Victoria Rogoyski, Junior — Broke the school record in the pentathlon last season and also had bests of 5-0 in the high jump, 16-11.5 (school record) in the long jump, a top time of :17.04 in the 100 hurdles and 2:45 in the 800. She is the returning GR champion in the long jump (16-08.5).
GENESEO
4-x-8 Relay — Rachael Matthews (11), Mallory Rice (12), Caroline Capel (11) and Emily Lamb (11) are all returning LCAA all-stars after they won the league title with a dominating 10:29.51 last season. Lamb is also the returning LCAA champion in the 800, as she cruised to win last season with a time of 2:29.77.
4-x-4 relay — Sierra Whitney, Capel, Matthews and Rice will all be back for this relay as well after winning the LCAA title last season with a time of 4:20.74.
Natalie Capel, Ninth-grade — Returning LCAA champion in the discus after she finished with a throw of 84-06.
HORNELL
Selena Maldonado, Ninth-grade — Was the winner in a youthful LCAA 400 competition with a time of 1:02.20. The top 17 finishers in that event last season will be returning this spring. Maldonado also took a close second in the 100 with a time of :13.08.
Elaina Flaitz, Senior — Returning LCAA champion in the 400 hurdles when she ran a 1:06.43.
KESHEQUA
Elsye Klump, Junior — Won long jump, triple jump, 100-meter run and 200-meter run titles at the sectional championship in 2021 before missing last spring due to injury.
Riley Nageldinger, ninth-grade — Won the 400-meter hurdles title at sectionals last season while finishing as runner-up in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash
LE ROY
Bella Condidorio, Senior — Mutli-year star was the LCAA champion last spring in the 100 hurdles (:16.51), while she was seventh in the 400 hurdles; also finished eighth in the 100.
Charlotte Blake, Senior — Entering her final season this distance runner was the LCAA champion in the 1,500 (5:01.27) last season, while she finished a close second in the 3,000 (11:14.25). Also took third in the league in the 2,000 steeplechase.
LETCHWORTH
Victoria Franklin, Senior — Finished a close second at the LCAA Championship last season in the 400 hurdles.
Janelle Flitcrof, Senior — Returning LCAA All-Star was the long jump champion at sectionals last spring, while she also contributed to the 4-x-100 relay title.
MEDINA
Madelynn Rutledge, Junior - Qualified for NYSPHSAA Championships a season ago in the long jump after finishing third in a tough Section VI Division II.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA
Paige Harding, Sophomore — Pole vaulter finished 8-1 in that event last season and was a GR and sectional champion; also has put together impressive indoor seasons in the pole vault.
PAVILION
Lauren Kingsley, Senior — Finished second last season in the shot put at the LCAA championship, while she was also 10th in the discus.
PEMBROKE
Leah Filter, Senior — Finished undefeated in the 3,000 last spring and won the GR title in that event for the third straight season, while she also placed third in the 1,500 at the GRLs.
Amelia Geck, Senior — Broke the school record for the shot put with a throw of 37-9, while she won the GR title in both the shot put and the discus.
PERRY
Isabel Swyers, Senior — Returning LCAA pole vault champion with a leap of 9-1, while she was also the Class B4 pole vault champion last spring as a junior.
YORK
Peytyn Geer, Senior — Jumper and sprinter was the LCAA champion in the triple jump last season with a 32-11.75, while she finished second last season in the LCAA in the long jump with a 16-07.25.