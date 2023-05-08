BATAVIA — The Batavia Track and Field program hosted the 20th annual Batavia Invitational on Saturday at Van Detta Stadium with 23 programs in attendance, and the host Blue Devils came away with both the girls and boys titles.
The Batavia girls won with a final score of 113.5 over second-place Alexander (76) and third-place Geneseo (59), while the boys finished with 149 points, well ahead of second-place Alden (71) and third-place Amherst (56).
Among the notable performances, Warsaw senior and Clemson commit Matthew Auble broke the Section V record in the discus with a throw of 186-3.
For the girls on the track, Batavia’s Campbell Riley came away with the 400-meters title with a time of 1:01.97, Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.76 and Alexander’s Shannon Schmeider won the 200-meters in 0:26.46.
In the field for the girls, Mullen took the long jump with a 17-10.75, Batavia’s Abby Moore captured the triple jump with a 36-1.5, Alexander’s Laurel Kania took first in the high jump with a 5-03 and Notre Dame’s Autumn Mathisen won the pole vault with an 8-09.
Pembroke’s Amilia Geck was the winner in the shot put with a toss of 36-2.5, while Geneseo’s Natalie Capel came away with first in the discus with a throw of 96-6.
On track on the boys side, Batavia’s Fabian Vazquez took the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 0:15.76 and he also won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 0:56.91, edging out teammate Ifran Armstrong. Fellow Blue Devil Nathan Canale took the 800-meters with a time of 2:03.17
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Noah Currier won the 100-meters with a time of 0:11.06 and the 200-meters in 0:22.43.
In the field for the boys, Adam Curtis of Pembroke won the long jump with a 21-01.5, Alexander’s Kingston Woods took the pole vault with a 10-03, while Auble cruised in the aforementioned discus, as well as in the shot put with a throw of 58-05.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD INVITATIONAL
Girls
Perry Winners: Izzy Swyers [pole vault, 10-10, new school record]; Avery Dueppengiesser [pentathlon, 1,973, school record]
Dansville Winners: Haley Beman [100 meters, 0:12.96; 200 meters, 0:27.24]; Brianne Hurlburt [800 meters, 2:25]; 4-x-100 relay [Morgan Ball, Mya Hayes, Kali Meyer, Haley Beman, 0:53.01]; 4-x-800 relay [Eleni Mountzouros, Brianne Hurlburt, Kali Meyer, Maggie Bacon, 10:39]
Boys
Perry Winners: Zac Narowski [pole vault, 10-01]; Parker Vinyard [400 meters, 0:54.47]; 4-x-800 relay team [Logan Church, Makai Miller, Josh Smith. Logan Koronas, no time reported]