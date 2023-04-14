There was a load of Livingston Conference track and field action on Thursday. File photo

 BIN WANG

GAINESVILLE — Letchworth and Geneseo put on a show on the track and in the ield on Thursday, with the Indians sweeping the Livingston Conference meet by a slim margin. The Letchworth girls’ team earned a 72-69 win, while the boys’ team won 72-68.

The Indians girls’ team was powered by Tori Franklin, who won the 400-meter hurdles (1:11.7) and the shot put (29-06.5), while Naomi Yount also put forth a strong performance, claiming victories in the 100-meter hurdles (:17.2) and Talon Bramer claimed a first-place finish in the 400-meter run (1:05.3). Lindsey Constable won the pole vault (07-07), Sarah Andrews won the discus (86-02) and Mia Belkota earned a victory in the 100-meter dash (:13.4).

