GAINESVILLE — Letchworth and Geneseo put on a show on the track and in the ield on Thursday, with the Indians sweeping the Livingston Conference meet by a slim margin. The Letchworth girls’ team earned a 72-69 win, while the boys’ team won 72-68.
The Indians girls’ team was powered by Tori Franklin, who won the 400-meter hurdles (1:11.7) and the shot put (29-06.5), while Naomi Yount also put forth a strong performance, claiming victories in the 100-meter hurdles (:17.2) and Talon Bramer claimed a first-place finish in the 400-meter run (1:05.3). Lindsey Constable won the pole vault (07-07), Sarah Andrews won the discus (86-02) and Mia Belkota earned a victory in the 100-meter dash (:13.4).
Geneseo’s Harper Antonucci won the 3000-meter run (13:09.4), while Emily Lamb won the 800-meter run (2:31.8) and Olivia Bucci won the 200-meter run (:28.2). Caroline Capel won the 1500-meter run (5:53.6), while Geneseo also won both the 1600-meter relay (4:25.3) and the 3200-meter relay (12:09).
On the boys’ side, Lucas Stowel paced Letchworth with three individual wins, in the 100-meter dash (:11.3), the 200-meter dash (:23.4) and the 400-meter run (:57). A.J. Gray won the pole vault (07-07), Jayden Wright won the long jump (17-05), Noah Brown won the 110-meter hurdles (:18.4), Devin Tisdale won the shot put (37-08) and the relay team of Taylor Belkota, Brown, Wright and Conlin Sampson claimed a first-place finish in the 400-meter relay (:48.3).
Geneseo’s Simon Aguilar won the 1600-meter run (5:29) and the 3200-meter run (11:17).
Girls score: Warsaw 79, Cal-Mum 57
Warsaw winners: Maria Prattico [400-meter hurdles (1:18.9), 100-meter hurdles (:17.9)]; Izzy Phillips [200-meter dash (:28.4), logng jump (14-06)]
Boys score: Warsaw 177.5, Cal-Mum 10.5
Warsaw winners: Gabe Kahl [110-meter hurdles (:18.5), long jump (18-04.5), 200-meter run (:24.4)]; Matt Auble [discus (188-08), shot put (57-11) both LCAA and Warsaw records]; Jacob Sawdey [400-meter run (:56.8), triple jump (36-02), Carter Pietrzykowsi [3200-meter run (12:25), 1600-meter run (5:37.5)]
Girls score: Perry 70, Le Roy 58
Perry winners: Abygail Herring [100-meter dash (:13.2), 200-meter dash (:28.4), 400-meter relay (:54.2)]; Izzy Swyers [400-meter run (1:10.3), 400-meter relay, 1600-meter relay (4:42.2)]; Courtney Westfall [long jump (14-10), 400-meter relay, 1600-meter relay]; Meredith Petri [400-meter relay, 1600-meter relay]
Boys score: Le Roy 70, Perry 64
Perry winners: Zac Narowski [pole vault (09-01), 3200-meter relay (9:42.7)]; Isaac Evans [800-meter run (2:19.7), 3200-meter relay]; Makai Miller [3200-meter run (13:02.6), 3200-meter relay]
DANSVILLE ROLLS PAST HORNELL
Girls score: Dansville 96, Hornell 51
Dansville winners (times not reported): Brianne Hurlburt [800-meter run, 400-meter run]; Maggie Bacon [triple jump, 1500-meter run]
Boys score: Dansville 88, Hornell 56
Dansville winners (times not reported): Jackson Zangerle [100-meter run, triple jump, 400-meter relay]; Dawson Wadsworth [800-meter run, 400-meter run, 1600-meter relay]
Girls score: Avon 99, Livonia 41
Avon winners: Brenna Dolgos [triple jump (33-00), long jump (14-10)]; Maria Geary [400-meter hurdles (1:25.5), 3000-meter run (13:09)]
Livonia winners: Kaitlyn Keiffer [shot put (26-02), discus (64-06)]
Boys score: Livonia 75, Avon 66
Avon winners: Thomas Herberger [long jump (18-07), triple jump (38-04), high jump (05-09)]; Nolan Clar [shot put (38-10), discus (102-02)]
Livonia winners: Brick Sass [400-meter hurdles (1:05.9), 110-meter hurdles (:16.9)]
Girls score: York 73, Mt. Morris 60
Mt. Morris winners: Sarina Johnson [100-meter dash (:13.9), 200-meter dash (:29.8), 400-meter run (1:09), 400-meter relay]
York winners: Peytyn Geer [triple jump (33-01), long jump (16-05)]; Sydney Boyd [100-meter hurdles (:19.8), pole vault (06-01)]; Isabel Laney [800-meter run (2:46), high jump (04-02)]
Boys score: Mt. Morris 78.5, York 62.5
Mt. Morris winners: Lance Warren [400-meter hurdles, 110-meter hurdles, pole vault, 1600-meter relay]; Matt Bacon [400-meter run, 1600-meter run, 400-meter relay]
York winners: Not submitted.
KESHEQUA GIRLS CRUSH PAVILION
Team scores: Keshequa 103, Pavilion 36
Keshequa winners: Riley Nageldinger [400-meter hurdles (1:15.3), 400-meter run (1:04.3), 200-meter dash (:27.6), 1600-meter relay]; Elsye Klump [100-meter dash (:13.1), long jump (14-10), high jump (04-03) and triple jump (35-01.5)]; Braelyn Isaman [800-meter run (2:41), 1500-meter run (5:47.9)]
Pavilion winners: Erica Palmer [pole vault (09-07)]
