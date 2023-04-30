CHURCHVILLE — Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen continued her incredible campaign on the track, performing well at the 46th annual His and Hers Track Invitational at Churchville-Chili on Saturday. Mullen won the girls’ pentathlon, earning the Lance Bush Award, which was named in honor of the meet’s founder.
Mullen scored 3,040 points, eclipsing the New York State Public High School Athletic Association super standard and earned her the top ranking in the state. The Trojans senior finished first in four of the five contested events and added a second-place finish.