OAKFIELD — Oakfield-Alabama/Elba hosted a Genesee Region League tri-meet on Wednesday and both the Hornets boys and girls came away with a pair of victories apiece.
The O-A/Elba boys topped Holley 108-33 and Kendall 107-18, while the girls bested Holley 105-35 and Kendall 111-25.
Also, the Holley boys took care of Kendall 89-45 and the Holley girls won over the Eagles, 93-36.
Leading the way for the O-A/Elba boys were senior Noah Currier and junior Nate Schildwaster. Currier won the 100-meter dash with a time of 0:11.1 and the 200-meter dash with a time of 0:22.6, while he also anchored the winning 400-meter relay team (0:46.0). Meanwhile, Schildwaster took the 110-meter hurdles in 0:16.7 and the high jump with a leap of 6-0, while he also ran in the 400-meter relay.
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba also had a pair of double winners in Chad Ohlson and John Riley. Ohlson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 0:56.0 and the 800-meter run in 2:13, while Riley captured the pole vault with a 10-0 and also ran in the 400-meter relay.
Single individual winners on the day for O-A/Elba were Logan Clark (1600-meter run, 4:51.1), Connor Domoy (3200-meter run, 11:52.6); TJ Andrews (discus, 119-0), Ron Muntz (long jump, 17-11) and Avery Watterson (triple jump, 37-11.5).
The Holley boys had a pair of individual winners as Kohle Pachla won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.3 and Riley Allen took the shot put with a throw of 40-8.
The Kendall 1600-meter relay team of Bruce Rasmusson, Alex King, Ben Brundage and Christopher Nettles was victorious for the Eagles. The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba girls were paced by triple winner Angelina Luker and a quartet of double winners on the day.
Luker picked up wins with a 0:17.5 in the 100-meter hurdles, a 1:16.2 in the 400-meter hurdles and a 14-10.5 in the long jump.
Also for the Hornets, Kayla Harding won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:42.1 and ran in the 3200-meter relay, Avalynn Buczek crossed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 0:28.5 and ran in the 400-meter relay, Brooke Reding captured the 100-meter dash with a time of 0:13.7 and ran in the winning 400-meter relay and Caroline Luft took the 1500-meter run in 5:31.0 and ran in the winning 3200-meter relay.
Other individual winners for O-A/Elba included Laney Mickey in the 3000-meter run (13:13.0), Jekora Anderson in the shot put (33-3.5) and Paige Harding in the pole vault (10-0).
For the Hawks’ girls, Jailyn Bishop won the 400-meters (1:06.6), Alexia Renner took the triple jump (30-11) and Sam Bates won the high jump (4-9).
Kendall’s Paige Hardenbrook too the discus with a toss of 76-6.
Girls
ATTICA 108, PEMBROKE 33
Attica Winners: Skylar Savage [100-meter hurdles - 0:16.2, 100-meter dash - 0:12.9, long jump - 17-3, triple jump - 33-3]; Aleah Brauen [800-meter run - 2:30, 4-x-400 relay, 4-x-800 relay]; Nichole Leitten [200-meter dash - 0:28.4, 4-x-100 relay, 4-x-400 relay]; Bailey Nixon [1500-meter run - 5:22, 4-x-400 relay, 4-x-800 relay]; Mia Ficarella [400-meter run - 1:06.8, 4-x-400 relay, 4-x-800 relay]; Elizabeth Gouilock [400-meter hurdles - 1:12.8, high jump - 4-9]
Pembroke Winners: Amelia Geck [shot put - 36-4, discus - 84-9]
BYRON-BERGEN 82, ALEXANDER 59
Alexander Winners: Jadyn Mullen [100-meter hurdles - 0:15.5, 400-meter hurdles - 1:05.7, 800-meter run - 2:46.5, 1500-meter run - 5:35.4]; Shannon Schmieder [100-meter dash - 0:12.9, 200-meter dash - 0:26.5, long jump - 16-1.75]; Aaliyah Wright [400-meter dash - 1:05.1]; Hayden Bezon [shot put - 28-4.5, Laurel Kania [high jump - 5-1]
Byron-Bergen Winners: Stephanie Onderdonk [3000-meter run - 12:21.5, 4-x-800 relay, 4-x-400 relay]; Victoria Rogoyski [triple jump - 31-8]; Haylee Gartz [pole vault [8-6]
Boys
ATTICA 91, PEMBROKE 49
Attica Winners: Jonah Clark [110-meter hurdles - 0:15.4, 400-meter hurdles - 0:59.3, 4-x-400 relay, 4-x-800 relay]; Jordan Anderson [800-meter run - 2:09.2, 4-x-100 relay, 4-x-400 relay, 4-x-800 relay]; Simon Lamparelli [100-meter dash - 0:11.3, 200-meter dash - 0:21.5, 4-x-100 relay]; Geoffrie Eisensmith [400-meter dash - 0:54.2]; 4-x-400 relay, 4-x-800 relay]; Colin Bannister [pole vault - 12-6, 4-x-100 relay; 4-x-400 relay]; Jack Janes [high jump - 5-7, triple jump - 33-5]
Pembroke Winners: Nate Duttweiller [shot put - 44-0, discus - 126-7]
BYRON-BERGEN 116, ALEXANDER 24
Byron-Bergen Winners: Lincoln McGrath [1600-meter run - 4:58.3, 3200-meter run - 11:35.3, 4-x-800 relay]; Colin Rea [110-meter hurdles - 0:17.6, 400-meter hurdles - 1:09.2, long jump - 18-0]; Haydin Perez [200-meter dash - 0:25.4, 4-x-100 relay, 4-x-400 relay]; Malachi Smith [100-meter dash - 0:11.9]; Sage Johnson [400-meter dash - 0:58.4]; Roman Smith [800-meter run - 2:17.4]; Solomon Smith [triple jump - 33-2]; Kendan Dressler [high jump - 5-3]
Alexander Winners: Jaden Snyder [shot put - 37-6, discus - 106-2]; Kingston Woods [pole vault - 10-0]