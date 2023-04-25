Alexander, Holley, Pembroke and Wheatland-Chili competed in a Genesee Region League quad meet on Monday. File photo

CORFU — A Genesee Region League quad meet took place at Pembroke High School on Monday, with Alexander and Holley visiting the Dragons and all three schools finishing the evening having recorded notable performances.

On the girls’ side, Alexander defeated Pembroke and Holley, downing the Dragons, 79-57, and the Hawks by a score of 86-46. Pembroke took down Holley, 76-57, while Holley ousted Wheatland-Chili, 91-35. The Pembroke boys took care of business, as did the Holley boys, each coming away with a couple of wins, with Pembroke taking down Alexander, 87-48 and defeating Holley, 72-59. Holley defeated Alexander 77-63 while beating Wheatland-Chili, 92-39.

