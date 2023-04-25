CORFU — A Genesee Region League quad meet took place at Pembroke High School on Monday, with Alexander and Holley visiting the Dragons and all three schools finishing the evening having recorded notable performances.
On the girls’ side, Alexander defeated Pembroke and Holley, downing the Dragons, 79-57, and the Hawks by a score of 86-46. Pembroke took down Holley, 76-57, while Holley ousted Wheatland-Chili, 91-35. The Pembroke boys took care of business, as did the Holley boys, each coming away with a couple of wins, with Pembroke taking down Alexander, 87-48 and defeating Holley, 72-59. Holley defeated Alexander 77-63 while beating Wheatland-Chili, 92-39.
“Some great performances today by all teams in less than ideal weather conditions,” said Alexander head coach Linda Hume.
Shannon Schmieder led the way for Alexander with four individual victories, claiming first place in the 100-meter dash (:13.6), the 400-meter hurdles (1:17.1), long jump (15-03) and triple jump (31-00.75). Jadyn Mullen and Laurel Kania also fared well for the Troans, with Kania winning the 200-meter dash (:28.8) and high jump (04-11) while also helping the 1600-meter relay team (4:48.2) claim victory. Aaliyah Wright also contributed to the Trojans’ strong effort, winning the 1500-meter run (5:46.1) and contributing to the 1600-meter relay team’s victory.
Pembroke’s Leah Filter and Amelia Geck also recorded notable performances, with Filter winning the 3000-meter run (13:05.1) while also contributing to her team’s win in the 3200-meter relay (11:37.1). Geck won the shot put (34-05) and discus (88-02).
On the boys’ side, Pembroke’s Adam Curtis won the 100-meter dash (:12), 200-meter dash (:24.6), long jump and was a member of the winning 1600-meter relay team (3:54.4), while teamate Everett Hartz claimed victory in the 1600-meter run (5:04.9), 3200-meter run (12.52.3) and helped the 1600-meter relay team to a win.
Holley’s Kohle Pachla won the 400-meter hurdles (1:08.5) and helped the 3200-meter relay team (10:08.1) to a win, while Pembroke’s Nate Duttweiler won the shot put (43-03) and discus (119-01). Alexander’s Kingston Woods and Jett Davis each won two events, with Woods claiming first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (:19.6) and pole vault (10-00), while Davis won the 400-meter dash (:59) and 800-meter run (2:26.3).
