PITTSFORD — Coming off of a successful winter season, the Batavia track and field program picked up right where it left off with a 112-29 throttling of host Pittsford Sutherland on Tuesday afternoon.

Batavia’s win was paced by Fabian Vazquez, who won the 110-meter hurdles (:16.1), the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.0) and the long jump (20-06.25). Jamarion Richardson also contributed a strong effort, winning the triple jump (41-10), while Cody Harlof won the 800-meter run (2:10.4). Sheldon Siverling claimed first-place finishes in both the discus (118-11) and shot put (52-07), Owen Halpin won the pole vault (10-01) and Emanuel Richardson won the high jump (05-04).

