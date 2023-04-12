PITTSFORD — Coming off of a successful winter season, the Batavia track and field program picked up right where it left off with a 112-29 throttling of host Pittsford Sutherland on Tuesday afternoon.
Batavia’s win was paced by Fabian Vazquez, who won the 110-meter hurdles (:16.1), the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.0) and the long jump (20-06.25). Jamarion Richardson also contributed a strong effort, winning the triple jump (41-10), while Cody Harlof won the 800-meter run (2:10.4). Sheldon Siverling claimed first-place finishes in both the discus (118-11) and shot put (52-07), Owen Halpin won the pole vault (10-01) and Emanuel Richardson won the high jump (05-04).
Batavia also fared well in the relays, with Richardson teaming up with Zailen Griffin, Cooper Fix and Parris Price to win the 400-meter relay (:46.7), Price joining Ryan Dillon, Ifran Armstrong and Trevor Tryon in a winning run in the 1600-meter relay (3:47.1) and Harloff being joined by Donavin Solis, Noah Pickard and Nate Canale to claim the crown in the 3200-meter relay (no time provided).
“This was a great start to our season as we had many solid performances and our team depth really showed by winning all three relays,” said Batavia boys coach Nick Burk. “Our field events really shined today as well, sweeping the shot put, discus, long ump, triple jump, and pole vault. On the track, we showed versatility by scoring in the hurdles, sprints and distance events.”
Results from the girls meet were not submitted.
Batavia will compete at the Alexander Invite on Saturday.
