OAKFIELD — Oakfield-Alabama/Elba hosted Alexander for a Genesee Region League track and field meet on Monday, with the Hornets boys’ squad claiming a 106-35 victory and the girls’ squad falling by one point to the Trojans. 69-68.
Avery Watterson won four individual events, the 400-meter hurdles (1:08.5), long jump (18-06.5), triple jump (36-04.25) and high jump (05-03), while Nate Schildwaster won two individual events and added a victory in the 400-meter relay (:44.6). Schildwaster also crossed the tape first in the 110-meter hurdles (:16.6) and equaled Watterson’s first-place leap in the high jump. Noah Currier was another member of the 400-meter relay team, while he also won the 100-meter dash (:11.1) and 200-meter dash (:20.8).
Jaden Snyder swept the throwing events for the Trojans, winning the shot put (39-06.5) and discus (108-01).
On the girls’ side, Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen powered a slim win, claiming victory in the 100-meter hurdles (:17), 1500-meter run (5:27.5), 400-meter hurdles (1:08.4) and long jump (17-00). Shannon Schmieder won three individual events during the Trojans’ solid performance, winning the 100-meter dash (:12.9), 200-meter dash (:27.6) and triple jump (32-02.75). Aaliyah Wright won three events as well, crossing the tape first in the 400-meter dash (1:07.3), 800-meter run (2:43.9) and as a member of the 1600-meter relay (4:46.7).
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Caroline Luft finished with two wins, in the 3200-meter run (12:52.1) and 3200-meter relay (12:43.7).
