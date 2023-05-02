Oakfield-Alabama/Elba and Alexander split a Genesee Region League meet on Monday. File photo

OAKFIELD — Oakfield-Alabama/Elba hosted Alexander for a Genesee Region League track and field meet on Monday, with the Hornets boys’ squad claiming a 106-35 victory and the girls’ squad falling by one point to the Trojans. 69-68.

Avery Watterson won four individual events, the 400-meter hurdles (1:08.5), long jump (18-06.5), triple jump (36-04.25) and high jump (05-03), while Nate Schildwaster won two individual events and added a victory in the 400-meter relay (:44.6). Schildwaster also crossed the tape first in the 110-meter hurdles (:16.6) and equaled Watterson’s first-place leap in the high jump. Noah Currier was another member of the 400-meter relay team, while he also won the 100-meter dash (:11.1) and 200-meter dash (:20.8).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags