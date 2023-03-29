WAYLAND — The Way-Coh boys’ track and field team earned a hard-fought win over visiting Letchworth on Tuesday night, pulling out a 105-36 victory behind a notable performance from Titan Rocha. Rocha led the way with three individual wins, claiming first-place finishes in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.9), the 800-meter run (2:14.2) and the 110-meter hurdles (:18.6).
Letchworth’s Lucas Stowell dominated the sprints, winning the 100-meter dash (:11.8), 200-meter dash (:23.2) and 400-meter dash (:54.9).
Way-Coh’s Wyatt Mastin exhibited great endurance by taking home victories in the 3200-meter run (11:23.3) and 1600-meter run (5:23.1), while Michael Pillsbury won the shot put and discus with tosses of 37-09 and 104-03, respectively. Michael Gammell won the long jump (18-06.5), Zeke Wise won the triple jump (33-06) and Vanyo Nielsen won the pole vault (12-00). Wayland Cohocton also won all three relays, claiming first place in the 400-meter relay (51.9), 3200-meter relay (10:19.3) and 1600-meter relay (4:04).
On the girls’ side, Letchworth picked up a convincing 98-36 win, with multiple athletes performing well despite frigid temperatures on the track. Talon Bramer won the high jump (04-01), the 400-meter dash (1:06.4) and the triple jump (28-06), while also finishing as runner-up in the long jump (13-08).
Tori Franklin won the 400 hurdles (1:15), 200-meter dash (:29.1) and finished as runner-up in the 400-meter dash (time not provided). Franklin was also a member of the winning 400-meter relay team, which also included Hana Gil, who also aided a win for the Letchworth 1600-meter relay team (times not provided). Gil also won the 100-meter dash (:13.8) and long jump (14-02). Naomi Yount joined Gil on the 1600-meter relay team that claimed a first-place finish, while also winning the 800-meter run (2:42.8) and 100-meter hurdles (:18.9). She finished second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:16.4).
Other first place finishers for Letchworth included Alyssa Abbott in the shot put 26-05 and Sarah Andrews in the discus 86-02.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.