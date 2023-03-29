Wayland-Cohocton split with Letchworth in Tuesday's Track and Field action. File photo

 BIN WANG

WAYLAND — The Way-Coh boys’ track and field team earned a hard-fought win over visiting Letchworth on Tuesday night, pulling out a 105-36 victory behind a notable performance from Titan Rocha. Rocha led the way with three individual wins, claiming first-place finishes in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.9), the 800-meter run (2:14.2) and the 110-meter hurdles (:18.6).

Letchworth’s Lucas Stowell dominated the sprints, winning the 100-meter dash (:11.8), 200-meter dash (:23.2) and 400-meter dash (:54.9).

