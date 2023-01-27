Thursday featured a light wrestling slate. File photo

ALEXANDER — The Alexander wrestling team got pins from seven grapplers as it rolled past visiting Holley/Kendall 63-12 on Thursday night in Genesee Region League action.

Max Heckman was winner at 102 with a pin in a solid match over Jacob Abrams in 5:17, while next up at 110, Ryder Reichert needed just 58 seconds to secure the pinfall win. At 126 pounds for the Trojans, Carson Lear took down Kohle Pachla in 2:29.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1