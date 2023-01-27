ALEXANDER — The Alexander wrestling team got pins from seven grapplers as it rolled past visiting Holley/Kendall 63-12 on Thursday night in Genesee Region League action.
Max Heckman was winner at 102 with a pin in a solid match over Jacob Abrams in 5:17, while next up at 110, Ryder Reichert needed just 58 seconds to secure the pinfall win. At 126 pounds for the Trojans, Carson Lear took down Kohle Pachla in 2:29.
Ben Merrill, Gage Wagner, Kaden Lyons and Mason Bump all also won by fall for Alexander. Merrill won in 2:32 at 145, Wagner in 32 seconds at 152, Lyons in 1:25 at 160 and Bump in 1:42 at 172.
Also for Alexander, Brody Heckman outlasted Bruce Rasmusson by a 5-1 decision at 118.
For Holley/Kendall, Hunter Smith was a winner by pinfall in just 39 seconds at 285.
DANSVILLE/WAY-CO 61, ALFRED-ALMOND 9
Dansville: Wyatt Sartor (102, W, forfeit); Isaac Kurtz (110, W, forfeit); Landon Wadsworth (118, W, forfeit); Ty Shirmer (126, W, fall, 4:36); Jackson Zangerle (132, W, forfeit); Brandon Foster (145, W. forfeit); Kaiden Ellis (160, W, Dec., 3-1); Zach Gardner (189, W, forfeit); Ben Parker (215, W, fall, 1:19); Elijah Bender (285, W, forfeit).
Coach’s Quote: “This season has been something else. At the beginning of it we didn’t know what to expect but then 30-plus wrestlers showed up with 2/3 being new or recently new young wrestlers. I won’t lie, it was a lot of work. But here we are with an amazing team and the best group of kids you could ask for! We are so proud of this team and cannot wait to see the future. Back to work,” DWC head coach Justin Walker.
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG 33, LETCHWORTH 30
Letchworth: Gunner Kemp (145, W, forfeit); Gavin Kemp (152, W, forfeit); Ayden Miller (172, W, fall, 2:44); Braiden Schroeder (189, W, fall, :54); Joe Scott (102, W, fall, 1:00).
Bolivar-Richburg: Trey Buchholz (126, W, fall, 1:52); Tayvn MacDonnell (160, W, Dec., 8-5); Cayden Allen (215, W, forfeit); Trent Sibble (285, W, fall, 1:12); Gary McDowell Jr. (110, W, fall, 1:13); Teegan Sibble (118, W, fall, 1:31).
PERRY CLOSES OUT REGULAR SEASON
Perry wrestling wrapped up their regular season Thursday night in Bath-Haverling. Though not all won matches, the Yellowjackets saw a huge improvement in a number of athletes. Brothers Holden and Brady Kelly recorded pins for the Yellowjackets, while Noah Leitten had a solid performance winning with a 15-5 decision. Up next for the team is the sectional tournament in Lyndonville on February 4.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.