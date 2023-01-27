SYRACUSE — The NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational kicked off Friday afternoon, with Alexander High School sending six grapplers to the mats at the SRC Arena and Events Center, the largest contigent of athletes from any Section V team attending the event. Representing the Trojans at the inaugural event will be Anabelle Wessel, Alyssa Adair, Alyssa Earsin, Kalee Merrill, Kennedy Lear and Emma Gallaway.
“We are excited to see the growth of these young ladies. Not one of them had competed before this season,” said Alexander head coach Scott Wessel. “But they came in and fell in love with the sport and have worked their tails off. Of the six athletes who qualified, four are eighth graders and two are seventh graders. So the future is bright. The fact they get to compete in this event will benefit them immensely.”
The action at the SRC Center will begin with the opening round just past noon and will wrap up with the finals, scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
“The goal of every great athlete is to win a state title, and the fact that these young ladies will have the opportunity moving forward is a testament to the young ladies who came before them,” added Coach Wessel, who feels for the Livingston Conference athletes who will be missing out on this week’s event. “I’m extremely disappointed that some of the young ladies were left out by a clerical error. I hate to see any student-athlete punished by the mistake of an adult.”
Last season, Wessel and his staff were honored with the Coach of the Year award. Although proud of that accomplishment, getting Alexander’s first-ever girls’ wrestling team off the ground this season has been the most proud the Alexander head coach has been throughout his coaching career.
“This has been the single greatest coaching job I have ever seen my staff complete,” said Coach Wessel. “The school didn’t have budget for girls wrestling, but we didn’t care. We made this work. Even when we were spending four-to-five hours a night running two practices, it didn’t matter. And the end results speak for themselves. Alexander recently named a new athletic director in Mr. Paul Hazard, who has gone out of his way to help us grow this. The parents of the guys and girls helped us fundraise for the girls’ singlets and we have truly become a Trojan wrestling family.”
Coach Wessel’s athletes are beyond thrilled to be provided with such an opportunity.
“Wrestling is definitely one of the hardest sports, but I love to compete,” said Gallaway. “It’s amazing how much fun we have on and off the mat. I’m proud to be able to represent Alexander and be a part of this event.”
Anabelle Wessel, daughter of Coach Wessel, echoed her teammates’ sentiment.
“Wrestling has given me a unique opportunity to compete,” she said. “I’ve watched my dad ref and coach for as long as I can remember. When he came home and said they were going to offer girls’ wrestling I was so excited. Girls deserve to have our opportunity to shine, and all of our participation and success prove it. My teammates and I couldn’t be more proud. Then to travel down and compete with the best in the state, this will be a step in our journey to create the first girls wrestling dynasty in Section V.”
