SYRACUSE — The NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational kicked off Friday afternoon, with Alexander High School sending six grapplers to the mats at the SRC Arena and Events Center, the largest contigent of athletes from any Section V team attending the event. Representing the Trojans at the inaugural event will be Anabelle Wessel, Alyssa Adair, Alyssa Earsin, Kalee Merrill, Kennedy Lear and Emma Gallaway.

“We are excited to see the growth of these young ladies. Not one of them had competed before this season,” said Alexander head coach Scott Wessel. “But they came in and fell in love with the sport and have worked their tails off. Of the six athletes who qualified, four are eighth graders and two are seventh graders. So the future is bright. The fact they get to compete in this event will benefit them immensely.”

