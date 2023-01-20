LYNDONVILLE — Alexander took down Lyndonville, 39-27, in Genesee Region League wrestling action on Thursday night.
Max Heckman got the scoring started with a pin on Lyndonville’s Justin Holmes at 102 lbs., using jjust 4:44 to stick his opponent. Carson Lear pinned Ty Holmes to add to Alexander’s lead, doing so in 1:40 at 126 lbs. Tyler Marino defeated Alex Farrell, 9-5, at 138 lbs., while Gage Wagner earned a 7-6 decision at 152 lbs. Ben Merrill and Kaden Lyons each pinned their opponents, with Merrill taking care of Ben Doolan in 1:20 at 145 lbs. and Lyons sticking Patrick Hargrave in 1:42 at 160 lbs. Jarad Roberts also won by decision, 4-1, over Chyenne Tackley at 189 lbs.