BATAVIA — The Batavia/Attica wrestling team suffered a tough defeat at the hands of visiting Fairport on Wednesday, falling 43-24. The Blue Devils fell behind, 31-3, early in the match and could not fight their way out of such a deep hole.
For Batavia in a losing effort, Wyatt Kauffman picked up a win individually at 285 lbs. (4-3 over Jeffrey Craddock), while Nate Heusinger also picked up a win at 145 lbs., pinning Andrew Gregory in 5:11. Collin Bannister pinned James Robert Kester in :58 at 160 lbs., while Tymothey Murrell defeated Grady McElvene, 5-3, a 215 lbs.