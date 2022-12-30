Batavia’s Casper Stewart finished atop the podium at 145 pounds at the Windsor Holiday Tournament. Photo provided

WINDSOR — Batavia’s Casper Stewart’s first-place finish at 145 pounds highlighted a strong showing from the Batavia/Attica grapplers at the Windsor Wrestling Holiday Tournament.

Stewart defeated Renso Montalvo of Amsterdam, 3-0, in the 145-pound final, scoring a first-period takedown to earn a quick 2-0 advantage, which turned out to be enough as Stewart rode Montalvo out in the final period to complete the margin of victory.

