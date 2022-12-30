WINDSOR — Batavia’s Casper Stewart’s first-place finish at 145 pounds highlighted a strong showing from the Batavia/Attica grapplers at the Windsor Wrestling Holiday Tournament.
Stewart defeated Renso Montalvo of Amsterdam, 3-0, in the 145-pound final, scoring a first-period takedown to earn a quick 2-0 advantage, which turned out to be enough as Stewart rode Montalvo out in the final period to complete the margin of victory.
Elsehwere, Wyatt Kauffman finished fifth at 215 pounds, while two other B/A wrestlers put forth solid efforts, with Wyatt Bryman finishing 2-2 at 132 pounds and Tymothey Murrell working his way to a 3-2 finish at 189 pounds. Pembroke saw two of its athletes fare well at the holiday tourney, with Austin Post battling through two matches at 102 pounds and Jayden Mast finishing 3-2 at 189 pounds.
Batavia/Attica finished 16th as a team out of the 39 squads that competed at the weekday tournament.
PERRY PERFORMS WELL AT LETCHWORTH DUALS
Canisteo-Greenwood finished atop the field with a perfect 9-0 record at Letchworth’s Dick Vincent Dual Tournament. The top GLOW region finisher was Alexander, which finished fifth.
Perry head coach Phil Leitten was pleased with the way his youthful, undermanned team performed despite going up against some tough competition.
Cooper Monteleone finished 1-8, Jacob Scott recorded a 2-7 finish, Maddox Regatuso and Brady Kelly went 3-5, Holden Kelly finished 6-3 and Noah Leitten went 7-2.
“It was definitely an eye opener for the young wrestlers,” said Coach Leitten. “We will see how they rebound from a tournament like this.”
