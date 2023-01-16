Perry's Holden Kelly was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the lightweight division at the Cal-Mum duals. Photo provided

LOCH SHELDRAKE — Batavia’s Casper Stewart claimed the 152-pound title at this past weekend’s Eastern States Classic, earning an 8-3 sudden victory over Frankie Volpe of Hauppauge in the championship match. Stewart was the No. 1 seed and ran the table on his way to the title.

Elsewhere in the weekend’s wrestling action, Alexander’s Gage Wagner earned his 100th career win with a first-place finish at the Canandaigua tournament.

