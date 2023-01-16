LOCH SHELDRAKE — Batavia’s Casper Stewart claimed the 152-pound title at this past weekend’s Eastern States Classic, earning an 8-3 sudden victory over Frankie Volpe of Hauppauge in the championship match. Stewart was the No. 1 seed and ran the table on his way to the title.
Elsewhere in the weekend’s wrestling action, Alexander’s Gage Wagner earned his 100th career win with a first-place finish at the Canandaigua tournament.
Perry competed in the Cal-Mum duals on Saturday and wrestled strong. Perry had just six athletes competing at the time, as Cooper Monteleone went 0-5 but wrestled strong, while Brady Kelly and Jacob Scott went 3-2, Maddox Regatuso had a strong performance going 4-1 and Holden Kelly and Noah Leitten set the tone finishing undefeated with a 5-0 record.
“Leitten moved up a weight class for better competition and Kelly dominated his weight class,” said Perry head coach Phil Leitten. “Holden was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament’s lightweight division.
