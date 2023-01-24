Batavia head coach Rick Stewart poses with senior Wyatt Kauffman (left) and son Casper Stewart, a junior, (right). Photo provided

BATAVIA — The Attica/Batavia wrestling team sent off seniors Colin Bannister, Wyatt Kauffman, Thomas McCabe, Erek McCormick, Garrett Schmidt, Devan Flanagan, Daniel Bialek and Hunter Meyers with a 45-20 win over Clarence on Senior Night.

“It was a tight match with many matches going the distance,” said A/B head coach Rick Stewart.

