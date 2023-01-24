BATAVIA — The Attica/Batavia wrestling team sent off seniors Colin Bannister, Wyatt Kauffman, Thomas McCabe, Erek McCormick, Garrett Schmidt, Devan Flanagan, Daniel Bialek and Hunter Meyers with a 45-20 win over Clarence on Senior Night.
“It was a tight match with many matches going the distance,” said A/B head coach Rick Stewart.
Colin Bannister, Casper Stewart, Tymothey Murrell, Wyatt Kauffman, Preston Bannister and Luke Gutman all won by pin, while Hunter Green added an 8-4 decision and Devan Flanagan won a 4-0 decision.
Attica/Batavia will be back in action Saturday at the Walt Peterson Memorial Tournament in Avoca and will host Pal-Mac Tuesday in Batavia as a final tune up before the Section V Championships.
LETCHWORTH 33, BYRON-BERGEN 30
Letchworth: Gavin Kemp (4-3 dec.-152 lbs.); Justin Mann (6-4 dec.-110 lbs.); Alan Gray (Pin 1:20-118 lbs.); Derek Smith (7-0 dec.-132 lbs.)
Byron-Bergen: Roman Smith (4-1 dec.-145 lbs.); Malachi Smith (11-0 MD-189 lbs.); Jeremiah Romero (17-2 TF-215 lbs.); Chris Zastrocky (Pin :42-285 lbs.); Brendin Galves (Pin 2:13-126 lbs.)
DANSVILLE/WAYLAND-COHOCTON 55, LIVONIA 15
Dansville/Way-Coh: Wyatt Sartori (Pin :28-102 lbs.); Issac Kurtz (Pin 1:10-110 lbs.); Landon Wadsworth (MD 12-3-126 lbs.); Jackson Zangerle (Pin 1:58-132 lbs.); Peter Thompson (Pin 1:24-138 lbs); Brandon Foster (Pin 1:03-145 lbs.); Kaiden Ellis (6-0 dec.-160 lbs.); Grayson Cartwright (Pin 5:30-172 lbs.)
Livonia: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “This young team looked fierce and showed it on the mat collecting all but three wins with six pins,” said D/W-C head coach Justin Walker. “It’s been a wild ride this season. The rebuild year ran over into this year and we had alot of new faces staring at us hoping we could show them a thing or two. This team surprises us day In and day out. But hard work pays off! A lot of these guys are getting off mat sessions in at their homes or local gyms and clubs and it shows this late in the season. Lucky to have a thick wrestling community. We have Alfred-Almond Thursday and then it’s game on as we set aims on sectionals, supers, and states. We have a job to finish. Wrestler of the meet goes out to Ethan Frazier for a solid Pin win performance.”
