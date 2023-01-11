DANSVILLE — It’s been a few years since the Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton wrestling team has competed inside its home gym at Dansville High School. Taking on Warsaw in an old school LCAA matchup, D/W-C walked away with a significant 44-30 win in front of a packed crowd at the Mustangs’ corrale.
With the bleachers loaded with fans, hot food and cold drinks being served and top notch wrestling on display, it was truly a special night in Dansville.
“Tonight was nothing shy of amazing,” said D/W-C head coach Justin Walker.
Walker named Brycen Lemmon as his team’s most impressive grappler on Tuesday night, earning his second victory by pin of the season, earning the victory at 145 lbs.
“He came out against a beast and went down early by four but then he dug deep,” recalled Walker. “He rolled through and pinned his opponent with one second left in the match. The crowd went insane.”
Elijah Bender also came up big with a victory by pin at 215 lbs.
“He lifted his opponent and landed a standing half to seal a pin and put us ahead 44-24,” recalled Walker.
Kaiden Ellis and Peter Thompson also sealed significant victories for D/W-C.
“We walked in tonight a little battered,” said Walker. “We have several kids sick and a few pretty banged up from the LCAA Championships, but we made it work just like we always do. All we can do is put it in the athletes hands at these points in the late season and hope they can navigate with us to get these crucial late season wins.
“These athletes have overcome some big obstacles this year and continue to make us proud. There’s something really special here, and by the sounds and feels of tonight’s packed gym, I guess you could say a lot of other people think so as well.”
Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton is now 13-7, with two of its defeats being avenged later in the season. The team presently has six wrestlers ranked within Section V for their given weight.
LE ROY 43, PAVILION/YORK 24
Le Roy: Cole Friedhaber def. Ayden Taylor, 12-2 at 126 lbs.; T.J. Thomas def. Joshua Pullen, 7-1 at 132 lbs.; Joe Stephany pins Nate Reed in :55 at 152 lbs.; D.J. O’Geen pins Caleb Schwartz in 4:22 at 160 lbs.
Pavilion/York: Brayden Pastwick pins Matt Covert in 3:38 at 145 lbs.; Phillip Kramer pins Gavin Vito in 1:58 at 215 lbs.
HORNELL 40, LETCHWORTH 34
Hornell: Ramsey Dean-Prince pins Alan Gray in 3:01 at 118 lbs.; Alexis Knickerbocker pins Felicity Wantuch in 2:35 at 126 lbs.; Breydon Drew def. Gunner Kemp, 15-6 at 145 lbs.; Kenneth Graham pins Ayden Miller in 2:42 at 189 lbs.; Robert Ranger pins Carson Bliss in :59 at 285 lbs.
Letchworth: Joe Scott pins Hunter Weitzel in 1:59 at 102 lbs.; Justin Mann pins Patrick Wing in 5:05 at 110 lbs.; Gavin Kemp def. Haiden Kowtun, 10-1 at 152 lbs.
