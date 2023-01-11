Dansville hosted its first wrestling match in several years as the D/W-C grapplers moved past Warsaw on Tuesday night. Photo provided

DANSVILLE — It’s been a few years since the Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton wrestling team has competed inside its home gym at Dansville High School. Taking on Warsaw in an old school LCAA matchup, D/W-C walked away with a significant 44-30 win in front of a packed crowd at the Mustangs’ corrale.

With the bleachers loaded with fans, hot food and cold drinks being served and top notch wrestling on display, it was truly a special night in Dansville.

