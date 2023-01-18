DANSVILLE — The year was 2012. Barack Obama was re-elected president, the world was supposed to come to and end — but didn’t — and Marvel’s “The Avengers” became one of the highest-grossing films of all-time.
It was also the last year that Dansville finished with a Livingston Conference Dual League title. Eleven long years.
A seemingly endless streak reached its conclusion on Tuesday night, with Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton’s group of grapplers battling their way to a 46-23 win over Avon/Geneseo to take the divisional crown.
“Three years ago, we weren’t even considered a threat, now we re one of the top dogs,” said D/W-C head coach Justin Walker. “We went up 24-12 early on with some absolute battles back and forth, tallying some amazing pins. After a few more hard-fought matches, it was 27-23 with Avon/Geneseo climbing their way back into the lead. We would then steam back ahead, never looking back, nor giving a single point from then on out.”
Coach Walker added: “Tonight was special for me and our coaches as well as the athletes. It was something story book, you know? My coaches from high school were here, the stands were packed, the whole darn town was here. The coaches and I, as well as these amazing wrestlers pour our everything into this sport and looking up at the stands tonight, seeing the support was everything. I haven’t heard a gym that loud in a long time. These guys work so hard and I’m so grateful they have everyone support them.”
Walker declared Peter Thompson as his team’s ‘Wrestler of the Meet,’ winning his match in convincing fashion, 10-1, at 138 lbs. over Avon/Geneseo’s Wesley Farley.
“We did it. We took leagues!” exclaimed Coach Walker. “So many doubters, now look! We are here to stay for a very long time! Proud of my crew. Love these guys!”
Other winners for Dansville/Way-Coh included Wyatt Sartori, Ty Shirmer, Brandon Foster, Kaiden Ellis, Zach Gardner and Elijah Bender.
Avon/Geneseo’s Bryce Chambers, Ryan Farley and Zackary Wood each walked away as winners.
Alexander: Ryder Reichert [110 lbs-fall, :18]; Brody Heckman [118 lbs.-fall, 4:49]; Carson Lear [132 lbs.-fall, 1:26]; Ben Merrill [145 lbs.-dec., 5-2]; Kaden Lyons [160 lbs.-MD, 12-3]
Cal-Mum: Simon Martin [126 lbs.-fall 1:03]; Jackson Peet [152 lbs.-dec., 9-5]; Anthony Leach [215 lbs.-fall, :17]; Drake Kritzberger [285 lbs.-fall, :12]; Jakob Bishop [102 lbs.-MD, 9-0]
BYRON-BERGEN 56, HOLLEY/KENDALL 12
Byron-Bergen: Haydin Perez, Chris Zastrocky, Roman Smith, Zach Brookhart, JC Starowitz, James Lamb and Brendin Galves all won their matches.
Holley/Kendall: No report submitted.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.