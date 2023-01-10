PERRY — Hornell won the team competition, while Letchworth’s Chris Shearing, a champion at 160 pounds, was honored as the Most Outstanding Wrestler at this past weekend’s LCAA Wrestling Championships. Letchworth finished second as a team, while Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton rounded out the top three.

Hornell won the team bout with 144.5 team points, finishing just ahead of Letchworth (137) and Dansville (136.5).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags