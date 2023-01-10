PERRY — Hornell won the team competition, while Letchworth’s Chris Shearing, a champion at 160 pounds, was honored as the Most Outstanding Wrestler at this past weekend’s LCAA Wrestling Championships. Letchworth finished second as a team, while Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton rounded out the top three.
Hornell won the team bout with 144.5 team points, finishing just ahead of Letchworth (137) and Dansville (136.5).
Hornell had just one champion on the day, Breydon Drew at 138 pounds, while Ramsey Dean-Prince (118 pounds), Ethan House (215 pounds), Jacob Ponticello (172 pounds) and Robert Ranger (285 pounds) all finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes.
Four teams finished with two champions apiece, including Dansville, Perry, Letchworth and Avon/Geneseo.
Dansville/Way-Coh’s Wyatt Sartori took down Letchworth’s Joe Scott, 3-2, in the 102-pound title match, while Elijah Bender pinned Ethan House of Hornell in 3:39 to take home the 215-pound championship.
“We walked into Perry with 24 wrestlers and 22 of them made their ways to the podium. If that doesn’t tell you how our weekend went, I don’t know what will,” said Dansvlle/Wayland-Cohocton head coach Justin Walker. “It’s been a learning year yet again with such a young team, but, man, have these guys all come together and become not only a devastatingly good team but they have become a family. I say it day in and day out but here we are again with me saying, I’m so proud of these guys. We are headed back to work Monday and look forward to getting that dual league title in the next two weeks. Keep watching everyone. We are going places.”
Perry’s Holden Kelly took first at 132 pounds, defeating Jackson Conway of Warsaw, while Noah Leitten made quick work of Cal-Mum’s Austin Pittman in the 145-pound final, pinning his oppponent in :44. For Leitten, it was his 100th career victory.
“They both looked like they were on a mission,” said Perry head coach Phil Leitten of his two champion grapplers. “They left it all on the mat, showing their dominance. We are definitely improving as the season progresses.”
Letchworth’s Shearing defeated Cal-Mum’s Garret Thompson by 7-1 decision in the 160-pound final, while the Indians’ Derek Smith also finished as a champion, defeating Cole Freidhaber by 9-2 decision in the 126-pound final.
Avon/Geneseo was powered by Ryan Farley’s first-place finish at 110 pounds, defeating Alan Gray of Letchworth in the title match, while Bryce Chambers defeated Bath-Haverling’s Brock Brazie to take first at 189 pounds.
Other champions included Bath-Haverling’s Gage Thomas at 118 pounds, Cal-Mum’s Jackson Peet at 152 pounds, Le Roy’s Mike Covert at 172 pounds and Livonia’s T.J. Gause at 285 pounds.
