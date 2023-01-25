LCAA girls will miss out on inaugural NYSPHSAA Invitational due to communication mishap

SYRACUSE — On Friday afternoon, 28 grapplers from Section V will hit the mat at SRC Arena and Events Center for the first-ever NSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational. The field will include wrestlers from various programs throughout Section V, including the Genesee Region. But due to unfortunate circumstances, athletes from the Livingston Conference will not be included in the inaugural event.

Earlier this winter, information was sent out to LCAA wrestling executives meant to be forwarded to the league’s member schools equipped with girls’ wrestling programs. However, the communication sent by Section V was overlooked; thus, LCAA teams were not alerted to the early-January deadline to submit their athletes.

