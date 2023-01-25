SYRACUSE — On Friday afternoon, 28 grapplers from Section V will hit the mat at SRC Arena and Events Center for the first-ever NSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational. The field will include wrestlers from various programs throughout Section V, including the Genesee Region. But due to unfortunate circumstances, athletes from the Livingston Conference will not be included in the inaugural event.
Earlier this winter, information was sent out to LCAA wrestling executives meant to be forwarded to the league’s member schools equipped with girls’ wrestling programs. However, the communication sent by Section V was overlooked; thus, LCAA teams were not alerted to the early-January deadline to submit their athletes.
The miscommunication has left athletes from schools such as Warsaw, Keshequa, Livonia and others out in the cold.
“As a coach, it’s extremely disappointing and frustrating, to say the least,” said Warsaw head coach Glen Distefano, whose team is equipped with multiple wrestlers capable of competing at this week’s invitational. “It was disheartening to tell my senior, that is going through the recruiting process, that she is losing out on her last opportunity to perform in front of potential college coaches. Both of my girls wrestled well enough to be in this tournament, having beaten many of the girls being represented, and it’s painful to explain to them why they weren’t given that opportunity.”
Following the mishap, LCAA executives made attempts to provide their member schools with an opportunity to provide a late submission, but in the end, they were not permitted to do so.
“They missed the deadline, and if you make an exception for one, you must make an exception for everyone,” said Section V Executive Director Kathy Hoyt. “It’s an unfortunate situation, and my goal is that I want to prevent it from happening again. “
Hoyt says that the mishap comes down to a miscommunication on multiple levels, which is unfortunate for the athletes who will not get the chance to participate in such an exciting event.
“I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus. Unfortunately, multiple communications were sent out, and they didn’t get in the hands of some people,” said Hoyt. “We have 28 girls representing Section V this weekend, so obviously, somebody got the information. But as Executive Director, I will not get into the nitty-gritty to pit one school against another.”
Hoyt added that protocols have since been established to reinforce the chain of communication between the section and its member leagues and executives to ensure a situation as unfortunate as this doesn’t arise in the future. Those protocols include the LCAA electing a representative to serve on the Section V Girls Wrestling committee, an opportunity the league had not taken advantage of in the past.
“They will be doing that, and that will be another stopgap to prevent this from happening again,” said Hoyt.
Despite the protocols that have been established, the schools impacted by the miscommunication have been left unsatisfied.
“I know measures are being taken so that this does not happen again in the future, but it does not rectify the compilation of errors that have led to my girls not being able to show their talents at the biggest stage,” said Distefano.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.