LE ROY — Prior to this winter, Le Roy junior Tony Piazza hadn’t gotten on the wrestling mats in a competitive way since being in third and fourth grade. During his seventh grade season he was on the modified team but because of a knee injury he didn’t see any action.
Piazza, who also stars on the Oatkan Knights football team, turned to basketball, where he would be a significant piece of both the JV and varsity squads.
However, something about the wrestling room was just calling to him.
“I was watching wrestling videos and I just missed the sport a lot so I just hit the gym a lot and got stronger,” Piazza said. “I just wanted to come back to it for a couple seasons.”
And come back he did.
Last weekend Piazza upset top-seeded Gabe Black of Wellsville by 6-2 decision in the 215-pound championship match to win the Section V Class B2 title in his first season back.
“We take all the athletes on the team and make them wrestlers,” said Le Roy head coach Zac Condidorio. “I’ve known Tony’s family for a while so I was super hyped to get him in the room. And knowing the athlete that he is, we wanted to make a wrestler out of him.
“Wrestling is one of those sports that’s super different,” Condidorio added. “You can be a wrestler for 15 years and learn a lot of the technique and the positioning, but when you’re an athlete and you know your balance and where your feet need to be, you can turn somebody around pretty quick. The other thing is that he wasn’t in a position to create bad habits. A lot of kids that we get from the youth wrestling program have habits that you’ve got to try and break. And he didn’t have any of them.”
Piazza’s victory helped Le Roy to a solid fourth-place finish in Class B2, while earlier in the season he was also a winner at the Perry Varsity Club Tournament.
And for someone who hadn’t wrestled in a number of years, everything appeared to come back to the Oatkan Knights junior rather quickly.
“As soon as I started working on my main stuff, my takedowns and all that, it was probably about a week before I was really ready and remembering what I was doing,” Piazza said.
Condidorio saw from almost day one that Piazza had something special about him that simply made him a natural wrestler. And as the season grew, so did Piazza.
“Being an athlete, the level changes but with the very technical portions he was right back in it right away,” Condidorio said. “It’s similar to football, lower your body level and use the strongest parts of your body, your legs and your hips. The other thing that’s amazing about Tony is that he always seems like he’s calm, cool and collected. He’s never rushed or urgent to do anything other than go out there and wrestle the way he wants to wrestle.”
Piazza entered the Class B2 tournament as the No. 2 seed and received a first-round bye before he took down Holley/Kendall’s Ryan Blodgett by pinfall in 2:41. Piazza then handled Addison’s Camden Mahnke, the No. 3 seed, in the semifinals via a 9-2 decision to advance to the championship match.
That just solidified that he made the right decision to put the singlet back on.
“I like both sports but I’ve been liking wrestling a lot. I do miss the sport but I wouldn’t say I miss it that much because I’m enjoying wrestling a lot,” Piazza said. “I thought I would do all right but I didn’t think I’d be winning sectionals.”
Last season as a sophomore, Piazza averaged nearly 16 minutes per game on the varsity basketball team, playing in every game as Le Roy went a solid 15-7. He averaged two points, two rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists per game, often being the first man off the bench for head coach Matt Weinman.
Then came to the decision to hit the mats again and heading into last weekend, there was a strong sense that Piazza could not only get on top of the sectional podium, but take it even further,
“We sat down last week and we evaluated 189 and we evaluated 215 and I asked ‘What are your goals? Is your goal to win a sectional title or is to go to the state tournament?’” Condidorio said. “We agreed that 215 seemed like an easier bet and now looking at the 215 bracket at SuperSectionals I don’t think a state run is out of the question.”
Piazza, who runs around 185 pounds, had no issues moving up in the weight class.
“As a coach you have to train your athletes to understand what position they are in,” Condidorio said. “Him being a very good athlete and a quick athlete he has an advantage over the 215 wrestlers where he can do certain things that they can’t do. And we work on those certain things in practice and understand those positions in the match and where to attack and where not to attack. He’ll be ready this weekend for sure.”
This weekend at the SuperSectional tournament at SUNY Brockport, Piazza will be the No. 5 seed at 215, entering with a 12-4 record on the season. He will be seeded behind Bolivar-Richburg’s Caden Allen (37-3 record); Palmyra-Macedon’s Jared Haers (33-6); Waterloo’s Hunter Worden (32-3) and Ethan House of Hornell (25-6).
“I obviously want to win. But we always stress getting around the heavier guys and avoid getting under them,” Piazza said. “I just want to use the normal moves that I want to move and stay conditioned and that’s really all I can do.
“My brother always tells me how he placed third (at sectionals) and he wanted me to beat his mark of getting third and I did, so now I’ll always have something to say against him and brag about to him,” Piazza added. “But it feels good to get a sectional patch.”
For Condidorio, Piazza’s success could have a lasting impact on a program that is always looking to continue to build.
“As a coach we want to see anyone have success, whether you’ve wrestled for a long time or you’re a first-year guy,” Condidorio said. “But it sends a message to all those guys who may have thought about wrestling — hey, you can pick it up. You don’t need to wrestle for 10 years before you get on the mat. The biggest thing right now is to get more guys in the room and get the team more competitive. That’s the main goal.”