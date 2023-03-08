The Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame recently announced the Class of 2023 and a former local star is leading the way of inductees in Letchworth High School graduate Mike Nevinger.
The 2023 Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at Red Fedele’s Brook House on May 10 and ames of the inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame Plaque located in the lobby of the Brook House.
Since the Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame was started in 1994, 167 people have been inducted.
Nevinger was an outstanding wrestler for the Indians in the mid-2000s and one of the best to ever come out of the Livingston Conference. He was a five-time Livingston County champion and a five-time Class Sectional champion from 2005 to 2009.
During that time, Nevinger was a Section V New York State Qualifier champion four times and runner-up once.
Nevinger also reached to the to of the NYSPHSAA podium on two occasions, winning titles in in 2006 and 2007, while he also had second and third place finishes in the New York State Tournament. During his highs school career he won numerous invitational tournaments and was voted Outstanding Wrestler many times.
Nevinger later competed at Cornell University where he won the New York State Intercollegiate championships. Nevinger was an NCAA All-American, winning seventh place in 2012 and fifth place in 2013.
Nevinger, who is seventh all-time in Section 5 for career wins with 263 according to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association record books, finished his senior season with a 47-1 record.
Here are some brief comments about the other inductees:
Bob Arao (Fairport) – Bobarao wrestled for Hall of Fame coach Pete Logan. He won numerous tournaments. He was Monroe County champion and New York State qualifier champion. He was fourth in the New York State Tournament in 1980. He was a three-year starter at Cornell University and was fifth at the EIWA Tournament during his senior year.
Arao competed at the Empire State Games where he was a Scholastic Division silver medalist in Freestyle and won a bronze medal in Open Freestyle, a gold medal in Open Division Greco Roman and two gold medals in Open Division Freestyle.
After serving as varsity assistant coach at Fairport for 10 years he is currently the head wrestlingcoach.
Tim Borshoff (Irondequoit) – Borshoff wrestled for Hall of Fame coach Art “Bear” Connorton. He was a Monroe County and Section V champion. He graduated with honors from Binghamton University where he was SUNYAC champion, New York State Champion and a NCAA Division III runner-up.
Borshoff was inducted into the Binghamton University Hall of Fame in 2001. Borshoff was involved with the Pittsford wrestling Club where he coached his sons Kyle, Jasen and Corey as well as many other notable Section V wrestlers. He joins his son, Kyle, who was inducted into the Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2019.
Mike Fox (Official) – Fox has had a long wrestling career, starting as Avoca team manager at the age of 10, wrestling for four years on the varsity team and then helping to coach for two more years.
Fox stated his officiating career in 1981 as a member of the West Central WOA where he was the No. 1 rated official in that chapter for 34 years. He later joined the WOA of Section V so he was able to work the entire Section V territory. During his career he worked 34 Section V Class tournaments, 28 New York State Qualifiers and 15 New York State Tournaments.
Bill Hadsell (Canandaigua/Geneva/Section V) – Hadsell was an outstanding wrestler at Canandaigua Academy where he was Section V Class AA champion in 1979 and 1980, while he was fourth at the New York State Tournament. A decade later, Hadsell was an NCAA Division III All-American at Ithaca College and named the schools Most Outstanding Wrestler in 1991. He was inducted into the Canandaigua Academy Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Geneva Sports Halls of Fame in 2022.
Hadsell coached at Pal-Mac and most recently at Geneva. He had numerous wrestlers who placed in the New York State Wrestling Tournament, including the Scott brothers from Pal Mac and Billy Payne from Geneva. Hadsell currently serves as the Section V Wresting Chairman.
Josh Patterson (Wayne) – Patterson wrestled at Wayne Central under Hall of Fame Coach Scott Frieschlag. He won Class Sectionals (2003, 2005, 2006) and was runner-up in 2004. He was a two-time New York State Qualifier champion and he was second in the New York State Tournament in 2004, third in 2005 and won the New York State championship in 2006.
Patterson attended Binghamton University and during his junior year he led the entire country in both wins and pins and earned the award as the nation’s “best pinner.” Meanwhile, Patterson was the school’s first four-time Division I national qualifier. At the NCAA championships he won five matches to finish in seventh place. He was Binghamton’s first Division I All-American. He was inducted into the Binghamton University Hall of Fame in 2017.
Tickets are $45 per person and must be purchased by April 30. You can get more information by calling 585-750-1541 or at fmarotta@rochester.rr.com. A banquet flyer is attached.