Cornell University Photo Letchworth graduate Mike Nevinger will be inducted into the Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame recently announced the Class of 2023 and a former local star is leading the way of inductees in Letchworth High School graduate Mike Nevinger.

The 2023 Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at Red Fedele’s Brook House on May 10 and ames of the inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame Plaque located in the lobby of the Brook House.

