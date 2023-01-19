LETCHWORTH — Letchworth’s Derek Smith earned the 100th victory of his career in his team’s 51-24 win over Pavilion/York on Wednesday night. Smith pinned Pavilion/York’s Joshua Pullen in 5:25 to earn the milestone win.
Also earning victories for Letchworth in the win were Joe Scott (110 lbs.-dec., 5-1), Gunner Kemp (145 lbs.-fall, 1:43) and Gavin Kemp (160 lbs.-fall, 1:09). For P/Y in defeat, Brendon Blaney (118 lbs.-fall, 1:26) and Ayden Taylor (126 lbs.-fall, 1:16) each won their matches.
The Yellowjackets hosted Warsaw for their annual celebration of Perry Wrestling, with several athletes from the past, present and future coming together to honor the legacy of the program. Perry fell to the Tigers, but had Noah Leitten and Maddox Regatuso earn forfeit victories, while Holden Kelly recorded a first-period pin.
BATAVIA/ATTICA DEFEATS PITTSFORD
The Blue Devils puilled of a critical victory over a talented Pittsford squad, 32-31 on Wednesday. Pittsford was this year’s Monroe County League Division I champion and was ranked No. 22 in New York State by New York Wrestling News.
The match started at 102 lbs., with Preston Bannister winning a back and forth battle, 8-7, over Koray Kocaoglu, who defeated Preston earlier in the season. Pittsford then won the next three weight classes to take a 15-3 lead. Wyatt Bryman got Batavia/Attica back on the board with a 9-1 major decision win.
With the score 15-7, B/A would then lose the next two bouts to trail 25-7.
Devan Flanagan stopped the bleeding with an 11-3 major decision, then Casper Stewart pinned his opponent at 160 lbs., Colin Bannister pinned his opponent at 172 lbs., Tymothey Murrell then added a 7-1 decision at 189 lbs. to make the score 26-25 Batavia/Attica going into the final two bouts.
Wyatt Kauffman came out at 215 lbs. needing a pin to seal the win, but he was only able to come up with tech fall, which he produced with 12 seconds remaining in the match to earn a 19-3 win to increase B/A’s lead to 31-25. Pittsford won by fall at 285 lbs. to tie the score, but Batavia/Attica prevailed on criteria, winning seven matches to Pittsford’s six.
Batavia/Attica looks ahead to the semifinal round of the Section V Duals to be held next Saturday at Fairport High School. Batavia/Attica will take on Hilton.
