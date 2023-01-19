LETCHWORTH — Letchworth’s Derek Smith earned the 100th victory of his career in his team’s 51-24 win over Pavilion/York on Wednesday night. Smith pinned Pavilion/York’s Joshua Pullen in 5:25 to earn the milestone win.

Also earning victories for Letchworth in the win were Joe Scott (110 lbs.-dec., 5-1), Gunner Kemp (145 lbs.-fall, 1:43) and Gavin Kemp (160 lbs.-fall, 1:09). For P/Y in defeat, Brendon Blaney (118 lbs.-fall, 1:26) and Ayden Taylor (126 lbs.-fall, 1:16) each won their matches.

