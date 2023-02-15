ALEXANDER — Alexander senior wrestler Ben Merrill had been on the precipice of the state tournament for a couple of years. While continuing to become another in the long line of stellar Trojans grapplers, Merrill was a win away from the NSYPHSAA tourney last winter before falling in the SuperSectional tournament.
However, that disappointing moment only motivated him more heading into his final season in the green and yellow.
“Benny has always been a state caliber wrestler,” Alexander head coach Scott Wessel said. “He just missed out on going with Mitch (Gaiser) last season, losing a hard fought-match for the true second spot. Benny is a gamer, no matter who he goes out against he has a chance to win. His fluid style makes him hard to beat when he wrestles his match. He is the definition of a warrior.”
Last season Merrill captured the first Section V title of his career, taking the 138-pound crown in Class B2 with a pin of Lucas Mason on Canisteo-Greenwood in 4:15 in the championship match. What made that win special was that it was also the 100th victory of his career
But a third-place finish at Supers the week following left him definitely wanting more and there was nothing that was going to stop him this season.
“Losing my chance to go to states in the true second match last year lit a fire in me,” Merrill said. “I worked harder and went to find better competition. Coach Wessel and my dad took my to Jacksonville to Spartan Nationals to wrestle some of the best in the nation. They believed in me and I was able to bring home two seconds with big wins over nationally ranked wrestlers. I’ve pushed myself in the weight room and became focused on being the best I can be.”
As a junior, Merrill earned his third Genesee Region League All-Star selection after he finished the season a strong 42-9 at 138, while he helped the Trojans to an impressive second-place finish as a team in Class B3.
Already becoming one of the top wrestlers in Alexander history, Merrill knew that there was a dream — despite his plethora of accomplishments — he wouldn’t be satisfied until he fulfilled. And it was a dream that he had had since a very young age.
And that was an appearance in Albany with a shot at a state championship.
“Ever since I put on my singlet as a four-year-old, the dream was always to wear the purple singlet,” Merrill said. “I watched the Warsaw program at the height of its dominance and saw the Paddocks represent Section V every year. And to be able to put on that same singlet, with a chance to bring a title home in my last high school tournament, is a perfect ending.”
This season wasn’t the easiest for Merrill, as he was forced to battle some adversity along the way. But despite that, Coach Wessel knew that his senior star wasn’t going to give it anything less than his best when given the opportunity, which is what has made him such a tremendous wrestler to this day,
“Anyone that knows Benny, knows he is a tremendous athlete,” Wessel said. “He excels at everything he puts his mind to, and to have the burning desire to not feel the bitter disappointment that ended his season last year, that’s a combination that makes it harder for anyone to out work him. He was nagged by some injuries and illnesses but fought hard to overcome them and accomplish his mission.”
As the No. 1 seed at 138 at the Class B2 tournament, Merrill absolutely rolled through the competition.
After receiving a first-round bye, Merrill handled York/Pavilion junior Kyle Northrup via 16-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he made easy work of East Rochester’s Abdul Yousifzia, dropping him by pinfall in just 1:25.
The championship match would again pit him against Canisteo-Greenwood’s Mason, the No. 2 seed. And again Merrill would have no issues, coasting to a 13-1 major decision and his first sectional title.
Last weekend Merrill would advance to the Division II championship match at 138 at the SuperSectional tournament before he fell to Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Nicholas Noto. Despite the setback, his ticket to Albany was already punched and now the preparation has begun to get it done on the big stage.
“We need to focus on one match at a time,” Wessel said. “Every wrestler there is good, and we just have to approach every one like it’s the finals. We have to keep the big stadium jitters out; every year we see kids falter on the big stage, and we need to use the experience of his teammates to keep him calm.”
It’s just as simple for Merrill.
“I just have to wrestle, I need block out all the other things that could distract me while I’m there and treat it like any other tournament or opponent,” he said. “Whatever happens, I plan to leave everything I have on the mat in Albany.”
From Dane Heberlein, to Tristan Aldinger, to the Gaisers and all that came before them, Merrill has lived up to that tradition of Alexander wrestlers.
All the way back in the 2018-19 season he earned a strong second at the Alexander Green and Gold Tournament and his career was off from there. That season he would finish third at the Section V Class B Championship as an eighth-grader and he was well on his way.
The next year, as a freshman, he would earn his first Genesee Region League All-Star selection after first-place finishes at the Byron-Bergen Tournament, the Alexander Tournament and the Perry Tournament, while he would finish an impressive second at the Class B3 Championship and third in Division II at the SuperSectional tournament.
That season Merrill would finish with a record of 32-6.
Even with the condensed 2020-21 season, Merrill would continue on his upward trend, eventually winning the Robert Bradshaw Memorial Tournament and the Ken-Ton Invitational Tournament last season before his sectional championship.
Now, he’s looking to continue that Trojans tradition.
“We have a strong tradition of taking athletes to states,” Wessel said. “The last 10 years we have taken athletes every year but one. Benny grabbed the torch and ran with it; he simply willed the entire team to perform better. Watching Benny check off one of his career goals from the list last weekend, at Supers, was amazing, but the goal wasn’t just to go, the goal is to be on that podium at the end.”
Yet it was those stars from Warsaw that began his love for wrestling at the young age.
“It’s funny growing up, I always wanted to follow in the Paddocks footsteps, but coming to Alexander they had their own family legacy in the Gaisers,” Merrill said “Having Mitchy on the team my whole career until this season was a true honor, I got to watch firsthand the experiences he had and the path he followed.”
Not just a one-sport wonder, Merrill also had a huge season for the Alexander football team this past fall, picking up his first Genesee Region League All-Star selection on the gridiron.
Had put together a great season with 19 catches for 469 yards, while he added 31 tackles on defense for a team that went undefeated in the regular season and allowed a school record 29 points, before the Trojans would eventually succumb to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in the championship game.
Yet now the focus is on Albany, and it doesn’t escape Merrill as to what it has meant to put on the Alexander singlet.
“The first time you pull your straps up to represent your school, it’s a different feeling, suddenly the sport isn’t all about you, but success is important to the people around you as well,” Merrill said. “I was so proud to don the same singlets and the greats who came before, but also my classmates, Gage, Kaden, Mason, and JRod, who pushed me to be the best I could be everyday.”
For Wessel, he knows that an athlete of Merrill’s stature doesn’t come along every day. And he knows what it means to have someone like him in the wrestling room day in and day out.
“Benny is simply fun to have in the room,” Coach Wessel said. “He gets to work when it’s time to grind, but always has a joke to break up any tense situations. Watching him mature into a quality young man the last few years has been a pleasure. My motto as a coach has always been we need to help build quality people while we build great wrestlers.”
The NYSPHSAA Wrestling Tournament will kick off on the morning of Friday, February 24 at the MVP Arena in Albany with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m.