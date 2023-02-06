Saturday’s Section V Wrestling Championships was a banner day for GLOW region grapplers, with 16 athletes and one team claiming championship glory across four separate classifications.

The Lyndonville Tigers hosted the Class B3 meet, winning the title in front of a hometown crowd with 215 team points, well ahead of runner-up Bolivar-Richburg, which finished with 180.5 points. Three Tigers wrestlers finished atop the podium within their respective weight classes, highlighted by a win by fall for Payton Grabowski over Warsaw’s Daniel Debadts in the 172-pound final. The victory for Grabowski was the 100th win of his varsity career. Lyndonville’s Ty Holmes claimed the 118 lbs. title with an 18-7 major decision over Perry’s Maddox Regatuso, while Sebastian Temich defeated Cal-Mum’s Jackson Peet via a 12-4 major decision in the 152-pound final to round out a strong afternoon for the Tigers.

