Saturday’s Section V Wrestling Championships was a banner day for GLOW region grapplers, with 16 athletes and one team claiming championship glory across four separate classifications.
The Lyndonville Tigers hosted the Class B3 meet, winning the title in front of a hometown crowd with 215 team points, well ahead of runner-up Bolivar-Richburg, which finished with 180.5 points. Three Tigers wrestlers finished atop the podium within their respective weight classes, highlighted by a win by fall for Payton Grabowski over Warsaw’s Daniel Debadts in the 172-pound final. The victory for Grabowski was the 100th win of his varsity career. Lyndonville’s Ty Holmes claimed the 118 lbs. title with an 18-7 major decision over Perry’s Maddox Regatuso, while Sebastian Temich defeated Cal-Mum’s Jackson Peet via a 12-4 major decision in the 152-pound final to round out a strong afternoon for the Tigers.
Elsewhere within Class B3, Perry’s Holden Kelly claimed the 132-pound title with a win by fall over Warsaw’s Jackson Conway. En route to the title, Kelly claimed his 100th career victory. Along with Warsaw’s Debadts, Perry’s Regatuso, Cal-Mum’s Peet and Warsaw’s Conway, Cal-Mum’s Jakob Bishop (102 lbs.), Lyndonville’s Christian Garver (110 lbs.), Perry’s Noah Leitten (145 lbs.), Lyndonville’s Chyenne Tackley (189 lbs.), Warsaw’s Patrick Grover (215 lbs.) and Lyndonville’s Sam Doolan added runner-up finishes within Class B3.
Seven area wrestlers finished atop the podium within Class B2, including three from Letchworth. Joe Scott was the Indians’ first champion, upsetting the top seed, Canisteo-Greenwood’s Cael Stewart, via a sudden victory, 10-8, in the first overtime of the 102-pound final. Derek Smith added a title win at 126 lbs., defeating Addison’s Jacob Howe, 5-0, in the championship match, while Chris Shearing claimed the 160-pound title with a victory by fall over Wellsville’s Xander Outman in the 160-pound championship match.
Two Alexander grapplers claimed titles, with Brody Heckman defeating C-G’s Dylan Depew-Cappadonia, 2-0, in the 110-pound final. Ben Merrill added a win by 13-1 major decision in the 138-pound title match.
Byron-Bergen’s Malachi Smith claimed the 189-pound title, defeating Shane Davidson of Wellsville, 3-1, in the final match, while Le Roy’s Tony Piazza upset top-seeded Gabe Black of Wellsville by 6-2 decision in the 215-pound championship match.
Several GLOW region wrestlers also finished as runners-up in Class B2, including Byron-Bergen’s Solomon Smith (132 lbs.), Haydin Perez (152 lbs.) and Chris Zastrocky (285 lbs.), and Letchworth’s Gavin Kemp (145 lbs.).
In Class B1, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton seventh-grader Wyatt Sartori claimed the 102-pound championship with a 2-1 win over Avon/Geneseo’s James Chase, while Livonia’s T.J. Gause won the 285-pound title, 3-2, over Palmyra-Macedon’s Luke Herendeen. Avon/Geneseo and Bath-Haverling each saw two of its wrestlers finish as runners-up, with Ryan Farley joining Chase with a second-place finish at 110 lbs., while B-H’s Gavin Rook (145 lbs.) and Brock Brazie (189 lbs.) also finished second within their respective weight class.
Finally, in Class A2, three Batavia/Attica wrestlers claimed first-place finishes, including now five-time defending champion Casper Stewart, who pinned Webster Thomas’ Jonathan Schmitt in 1:27 to claim the 152-pound title. Colin Bannister won the 172-pound championship, defeating Ronald Dietz of Eastridge, 8-6, while Wyatt Kauffman won the 285-pound championship after pinning Churchville-Chili’s Gael Sanchez in 3:48.
Batavia/Attica’s Preston Bannister (102 lbs.) and Wyatt Bryman (132 lbs.) each finished as runners-up. The top-six place finishers within each classification will represent Section V at this Saturday’s Section V State Qualifier at SUNY Brockport’s SERC Center.
