Thirteen GLOW region grapplers enter Saturday’s Section V Wrestling Championships seeded atop their respective weight class, including Batavia High School junior Casper Stewart, who is in search of his fifth straight sectional title.

Stewart enters the tournament as Class A2’s top-ranked wrestler at 152 lbs., while two of his teammates, Batavia/Attica’s Colin Bannister and Wyatt Kauffman enter the tourney ranked No. 1 at 172 lbs. and 285 lbs., respectively.

