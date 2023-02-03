Thirteen GLOW region grapplers enter Saturday’s Section V Wrestling Championships seeded atop their respective weight class, including Batavia High School junior Casper Stewart, who is in search of his fifth straight sectional title.
Stewart enters the tournament as Class A2’s top-ranked wrestler at 152 lbs., while two of his teammates, Batavia/Attica’s Colin Bannister and Wyatt Kauffman enter the tourney ranked No. 1 at 172 lbs. and 285 lbs., respectively.
In Class B1, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton’s Wyatt Sartori is the top-seeded grappler at 102 lbs, while Hornell’s Dominic Lockwood enters at No. 1 at 285 lbs.
In Class B2, several GLOW region wrestlers sit atop their respective weight classes, including two from Alexander — Brody Heckman and Benny Merrill. Heckman is No. 1 at 110 lbs., while Merrill enters as the top seed at 138 lbs. At 126 lbs, Letchworth’s Derek Smith enters as the No. 1 grappler, while teammate Chris Shearing is No. 1 at 160 lbs. Byron-Bergen’s Malachi Smith is ranked No. 1 at 189 lbs.
In Class B3, two Lyndonville wrestlers will enter the tourney top-ranked within their respective weight classes, including Sebastian Temich at 152 lbs. and Payton Grabowski at 172 lbs. Perry’s Holden Kelly is ranked No. 1 at 132 lbs.
There are several other GLOW region grapplers that are seeded within the top three of their respective weight classes entering this weekend’s Section V Wrestling Championships:
Class A2 - at Monroe Community College
102 lbs. No. 2 Preston Bannister (A/B)
118 lbs. No. 3 Erek McCormick (A/B)
132 lbs. No. 2 Wyatt Bryman (A/B)
189 lbs. No. 3 Tymothey Murrell (A/B)
Class B1 - at Wayne High School
102 lbs. No. 2 James Chase (Avon/Geneseo)
110 lbs. No. 2 Ryan Farley (A/G)
118 lbs. No. 3 Gage Thomas (Bath-Haverling)
145 lbs. No. 2 Gavin Rook (B-H)
172 lbs. No. 3 Jacob Ponticello (Hornell)
189 lbs. No. 2 Brock Brazie (B-H)
189 lbs. No. 3 Bryce Chambers (A/G)
215 lbs. No. 3 Elijah Bender (D/W-C)
285 lbs. No. 2 T.J. Gause (Livonia)
285 lbs. No. 3 Robert Ranger (Hornell)
Class B2 - at Canisteo-Greenwood High School
102 lbs. No. 2 Joe Scott (Letch.)
110 lbs. No. 3 Ryder Reichert (Alex.)
118 lbs. No. 3 Bruce Rasmusson (Holley/Kendall)
126 lbs. No. 3 Brendin Galves (B-B)
132 lbs. No. 2 Solomon Smith (B-B)
138 lbs. No. 3 Roman Smith (B-B)
145 lbs. No. 3 Gunner Kemp (Letch.)
152 lbs. No. 2 Gavin Kemp (Letch.)
152 lbs. No. 3 Haydin Perez (B-B)
172 lbs. No. 3 JC Starowitz (B-B)
215 lbs. No. 2 Tony Piazza (Le Roy)
285 lbs. No. 2 Hunter Smith (H/K)
Class B3 - at Lyndonville High School
102 lbs. No. 2 Jakob Bishop (Cal-Mum)
110 lbs. No. 2 Christian Garver (Lyn.)
118 lbs. No. 3 Maddox Regatuso (Perry)
126 lbs. No. 3 Brody Hael (Lyn.)
132 lbs. No. 2 Jackson Conway (Warsaw)
132 lbs. No. 3 Simon Martin (C-M)
145 lbs. No. 2 Noah Leitten (Perry)
145 lbs. No. 3 Austin Pittman (C-M)
152 lbs. No. 2 Jackson Peet (C-M)
160 lbs. No. 3 Garret Thompson (C-M)
172 lbs. No. 2 Daniel Debadts (War.)
189 lbs. No. 2 Chyenne Tackley (Lyn.)
189 lbs. No. 3 Trenton Muck (Lyn.)
215 lbs. No. 3 Anthony Leach (C-M)
285 lbs. No. 2 Sam Doolan (Lyn.)
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.