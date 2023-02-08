DANSVILLE — Among the many top wrestling stories of the season, one young grappler has quietly been getting it done for Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton without much fanfare. Even before last weekend’s Section V Class B1 tournament, DWC seventh-grader Wyatt Sartori had been beginning to make quite the name for himself on the mats. At least among his coaches and teammates.
But now, Sartori has proved it on the big stage and has shown that he is going to be on the local wrestling scene for years to come — five more after this one to be exact.
Coming from the No. 1 seed in Class B1, in his first varsity season Sartori captured the sectional title at 102 pounds at Wayne High School and now has his sights set on the upcoming SuperSectional tournament and then, hopefully, the New York State bracket.
“Seeing him win as an underclassmen was awesome,” DWC head coach Justin Walker said. “He works so hard and gives up on average about five to seven pounds to his opponents. That shows his true colors and what mindset he carries.
“Winning the title at such a young age not only motivates our guys but unifies them and really brings a new energy to the team,” Walker added. “It gets them all pumped up, especially the younger guys.”
For Sartori, it was just a little bit of validation for everything he has done in the wrestling room, the weight room, in practice and in meets throughout the season and his career before being on the varsity squad.
“It was very exiting and seeing all the work starting to pay off just made it more rewarding,” Sartori said.
The DWC youngster cruised early on in the tournament.
In his first match he dispatched of Williamson/Marion/Sodus’ John Hollingshead by pinfall in just 1:29. He followed that up with an even quicker pin in the next round, dropping Hornell’s Hunter Weitzel in just 1:16. In the semifinals it was more of the same, as Sartori would need just 1:19 to pin the No. 4 seed, Kurt Ziegler of Wayne, to advance to the title match.
Then Sartori would need to show his mettle against No. 2 seed James Chase of Avon/Geneseo.
Down 1-0 late in the third period, Sartori would battle back to secure two points late in the match to come away with the 2-1 decision victory for his first sectional patch.
“I always knew that I had the potential to be a seventh grade sectional champ but I really started believing in that goal when I started seeing myself beating kids that had previous success on varsity,” Sartori said.
And while as a team they would come up short at the sectional tournament — DWC would still finish a solid fifth — it was still a highly successful season for a team that is obviously on the rise.
Dansville/Way-Co captured the always tough Livingston Conference Division I title with a perfect 5-0 record, while it also finished a close third at the LCAA Championships in early January. DWC finished with 136.5 points, behind just first-place Hornell (144.5) and second-place Letchworth (137).
“We had a very good season, winning our first division title in 11 years, we had many guys making huge improvement jumps throughout the season,” Sartori said. “This year was an amazing experience being a part of team that was so young and had that much success and I hope to have many of the same guys come back next year and improve from this year.”
In all, DWC would have five wrestlers who would place in the top six in Class B1, qualifying them for the New York State Qualifier on Saturday at SUNY Brockport as Elijah Bender would take third at 215, Peter Thompson (138) and Kaiden Ellis (160) would each finish fourth and Jackson Zangerle would take fifth at 132.
“I am looking forward to seeing where I stand against the best of section V in my division,” Sartori said about the opportunity to wrestle this weekend at SuperSectionals.
The sectional win for Sartori was just another of his many accomplishments this winter for DWC. Along with going 38-1 on the season — with his only loss was to Le Roy’s Dawson Wojtaszczyk 2-0 early in the season on December 14 — he also took first at the 27th annual Byron-Bergen Invitational, he was first at the 35th annual David Stewart Memorial State Farm Wrestling Classicin Hornell and he was also the Livingston Conference champion at 102 pounds.
Sartori will be looking to avenge his lone loss of the season this weekend in Brockport.
And week after week, tournament after tournament, Sartori is continuing to show that what he is doing isn’t a fluke. He expects to be at the top for the next five years and he expects to do the work to stay there.
“Wyatt’s parents dedicate all their extra time to his success in the offseason,” Walker said. “Without his family and local clubs and teams it would be tough for him to come this far. That and his work ethic on the mat is what made it clear he wasn’t someone to sleep on. Wyatt is a worker. He practices six to seven days a week basically year-round. His ambition, tenacity, and dedication shows through and through.”
While there is a long way to go to try and break the Section V record for wins — currently held by Warsaw’s Burke Paddock with 304 and followed closely in second by Holley’s Quinton Murphy with 302 — that isn’t to say that Sartori doesn’t have a shot, or won’t give it his all trying to get there.
For now he’s just focused on this weekend and what he can do at SuperSectionals and, hopefully, what he can do at the prestigious New York State Wrestling Championships beginning on February 24 in Albany.
However, it’s always fun to look at what the future might hold for a young athlete with seemingly limitless potential.
“Wyatt’s future is more than bright for the next five years,” Walker said. “He is on course for not only a Dansville historic career but a historic New York State career. I’m here to help along the way and set him up for a Division I collegiate career. Keep an eye on this kid, he will make history.”
Division II preliminaries on Saturday are set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
“By the time I graduate I hope to set many records for my school and I would also like to have enough success and good enough grades to be able to go to a Division I college,” Sartori said.
That path continues its young journey on Saturday.