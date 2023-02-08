DANSVILLE — Among the many top wrestling stories of the season, one young grappler has quietly been getting it done for Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton without much fanfare. Even before last weekend’s Section V Class B1 tournament, DWC seventh-grader Wyatt Sartori had been beginning to make quite the name for himself on the mats. At least among his coaches and teammates.

But now, Sartori has proved it on the big stage and has shown that he is going to be on the local wrestling scene for years to come — five more after this one to be exact.

