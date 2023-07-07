Information provided by Lyndonville High School Athletics
LYNDONVILLE — Lyndonville High School recently inducted three selections into its Athletic Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023, including former coach Wes Bradley, 2012 graduate Josh Brabon and the 1986 boys soccer team.
Bradley, who retired in 2003, was the coach of the inaugural Tigers’ boys soccer team that began in 1976 and he would remain the coach through the 2002 season. Bradley was named a Coach of the Year on four occasions, while he was also the coach of the 1986 team that would advance to the New York State state qualifier for the first time in program history.
Bradley was also involved in the formation of the American Youth Soccer Organization Region 426 for Lyndonville, Medina and Roy-Hart from 1984-1999, he received the Section V Merit Award for soccer in 1989, he received the Appreciation Award in 2001, he coached 31 players that would go on to play in college and he was inducted into the SUNY Potsdam Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.
Bradley also coached track and field, volleyball, softball and basketball.
The 1986 boys soccer team, coached by Bradley, was the first in program history to capture a Genesee Region League divisional title. That team consisted of co-captains Derek Dix and Dave Donald, Gary Bayne, Eric Bentley, Bruce Blanchard, Jeff Dix, John Donald, Kent Fischer, Scott Goodrich, Opie Harris, Jaime Harrold, Chris Hayes, Gary (Steve) Hibbard, Neil Hungerford, Kurt Keta, Bob Parker, Robbie Pawlik, John Pike, John Powley, Todd Reimer, Chris Seibert, Don Soder, Keith Taylor, Davis Wells and Matt Woodworth.
Lyndonville would go on to win the Section V Class D1 title and the Section V Class D state qualifier game, becoming the first Genesee Region League boys soccer team to advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.
Brabon was a five-year member of the Lyndonville varsity wrestling team, while he helped the team capture Section V titles in every season.
Brabon finished his career with 157 career victories, while he was a two-time Section V place finisher, as he took third in 2011 and was a runner-up in his senior season in 2012.
Brabon was also a three-year member of the Lyndonville baseball team, where he was the recipient of the Ted Hetting Memorial Award (2011, 2012), which is given the varsity player with the highest league batting average, while in 2012 he was named the Genesee Region League Player of the Year.