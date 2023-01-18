Bills S Damar Hamlin at team facility 'almost daily'

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills gestures towards the crowd during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13 in Orchard Park.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reports to team headquarters “almost daily,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

McDermott noted Hamlin is attempting to get back into a routine. He is not taking part in team meetings and was not with the team on gameday for the playoff win last week.

FieldLevelMedia