ORCHARD PARK — Damar Hamlin has taken another positive step in his recovery, as the Bills safety donned a helmet for the first time since returning to the practice field for the start of organized team activities, participating in team drills during Tuesday’s media session.
Hamlin was joined on the field by the newest Bills defensive player, edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who spoke to the media following practice, as did defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who signed a four-year contract extension on Monday. As always, there was plenty to report from the final session of Bills OTAs:
TAKING ATTENDANCE
A few players were missing from action on Tuesday, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Damien Harris, running back James Cook, tight end Zach Davidson and edge rusher Von Miller. After practice, during his time speaking with the media, Bills general manager said that he believes Diggs, and all players on the Bills’ roster, will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.
“I anticipate everyone will be here,” said Beane. “I haven’t been told otherwise. So yeah, hopefully, all 90 will be here in some form or fashion. I know some guys may be rehabbing. But, hopefully, everyone will be here. “
HAMLIN STRAPS ON HELMET
The Bills safety has been on the field plenty throughout the first couple of OTA sessions, but on Tuesday, Hamlin was a full participant. Hamlin ran through the typical conditioning, agility and individual drills as he had the previous two weeks but also joined his teammates during team drills,all while wearing a helmet for the first time while in view of the media.
“Really proud of him to take that next step,” said Bills general manager Brandon Beane. “He put the helmet on the last practice last week and texted his parents afterward. Just so proud of him and thrilled for where he’s at in his journey. He’s still got more milestones to hit. But to think back, we’re just at the beginning of June, and that was the beginning of January, and we were just hoping he’d live. And now he’s not only got a normal life, but we’re talking about playing not any football, but NFL football.”
Beane detailed some of the steps for Hamlin moving forward as he hopes to reclaim a role within the Bills’ defensive system.
“We’re just upping or building his reps up,” said the Bills GM. “The next thing is going to be we’ve got to put pads on, and it’ll be at training camp. But I thought it was really important for him if he could and felt he was ready. You know, this is a two-way communication. This is not us saying, `You’ve got to do this.’ He’s worked really hard on the mental side of this. Physically, he’s all cleared. But this is a real deal from a mental standpoint after you’ve been to where he was.”
OLIVER TALKS TURKEY
After practice, Ed Oliver met with the media for the first time since signing a lucrative contract extension and was asked if there was any motivation to get a deal done before the season.
“They presented the deal to me, I liked it, and I went ahead and signed it — it didn’t matter if it was now during the season or whenever,” said the Bills DT, who was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract before signing the extension. “I guess it’s just out the way now, so I can just go play football, and we can do what we all come here to do, which is put hardware on our finger.”
Oliver’s time in Buffalo has been anything but a linear process, with bumps in the road and concerns about his production surfacing along the way. Last season, he managed just 2.5 sacks in 13 starts.
While acknowledging the team expects more from its former first-round pick moving forward, Beane mentioned how he believes Oliver is due for a breakout season.
“I’ve seen growth in Ed in more ways than just what you see on the field. I think there are more plays out there that Ed could make; I’d double down on that,” said Beane. “You know, Ed and I’ve talked about that. I know Eric Washington’s talked with him. I know Sean has.
“I think his best football is ahead of him. Obviously, we wouldn’t have done this move. That position, it’s a premium position in our league, and they’re hard to find, especially if you’re having success. Where did we draft him — we drafted him up high. It’s just it’s hard to find those.”
For Oliver, signing his extension represented more to him than security on the field but also financial security. As a former top-10 draft pick, Oliver was already in a good position, but now, with his new deal, he will be able to do more in terms of helping those he loves.
“Everything is taken care of now. It’s not like, I got to wait a couple months to do this, or I got to wait until next year, I could do more next year, I feel like I don’t have to wait anymore,” he said. “I can just, if I want to do it, if I want to take care of certain people like it’s no question. So just being able to be put in that position is the most surreal part about it.”
For Oliver, there wasn’t much doubt that a deal would get done before the season. The Bills DT said that Beane had previously mentioned to him a timeframe when an extension might be offered and, according to Oliver, the GM stayed true to his word.
“It was always in the making,” he said. “Me and Beane talked, and this was right around the time he said we would get something done. I just trusted what he told me and went about normal business. Worked out everyday and just came up here and things like that, and we got the deal done.”
Before striking a deal with the Bills, Oliver says he was sure to reach out to his brother, Marcus, with whom he has built a special relationship since their early childhood. Ed said that Marcus helped him develop a strong sense of work ethic and belief in himself, along with providing him with some funny memories throughout their many years together as brothers, including when Ed was 14 years old and Marcus allowed him to drive for the first time.
“I was like 14, I didn’t have no license, I’m 14, he’s 16, and it would be early, and sometimes he would let me drive,” said the Bills DT. “He would just throw me the keys, and my momma didn’t know, and he would just let me drive.”
Ed says that the bond he created with Marcus, who, along with Ed, played college football at the University of Houston, was a driving force behind his development into a professional-level athlete.
“I’m always working, and I got that from him,” said the Bills DT. “Just thinking back, I can remember going to summer workouts in high school, and it seemed so long ago, but it really wasn’t. And I can remember just not missing a day. It was so important to him not to miss a day, and he just instilled that in me.”
According to reports, Oliver’s base salary is just over $2 million dollars this season in an effort to create over $5.5 million in cap space.
FLOYD JOINS THE FOLD
The former Rams edge rusher practiced with the Bills for the first time on Tuesday, and after the OTA session, Floyd met with the media to discuss what drove him to sign a free-agent deal with Buffalo.
“Oh, it was simple. Shoot, I want to win. I want to win the Super Bowl,” said Floyd. “And I’m examining teams and looking at the rosters, and the Bills’ the best, you know what I’m saying? And I just felt like, if I come here, I can help the team get there and win.”
The soon-to-be 31-year-old provided a glowing evaluation of the Bills’ defense, which he says has the potential to be special this season.
“Especially after watching it last year with Von, this is a defense you want to be a part of,” he said. “So having the situation led to me coming here, and I’m gonna seize the moment and go out and help the defense be even better.”
Beane revealed that the two sides, the Bills and Floyd, had been in touch since before the draft.
“He’s a guy we stay in touch with with his reps. And a couple of weeks ago, they said, `Listen, there is some mutual interest here,’” said Beane. “We talked loose parameters and just thought it would be good to get on a call.
“So I talked to him. It was the week before last. Had a nice 15-to-20-minute conversation with him, told him about our organization, our team. We talked about, you know, he played at Hargrave Military with Shaq and Dion. Obviously, he knew Von. And then, a few days later, Von came up to me and said, `Hey, I heard you talk to Leonard Floyd. He reached out and asked some questions.’ And so that’s kind of how it started. And then, after that talk, we really started talking numbers. He had some other teams interested.”
It was reported that Floyd took less money offered by other teams for the opportunity to play alongside Miller with the Bills. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Floyd will cost $2,623,750 against the salary cap in 2023, including a $1.165 million base salary and a $5.835 signing bonus. Incentives increase the maximum value of the deal to $9 million.
During his conversations with Miller before signing a team-friendly deal with the Bills, Floyd says that Miller sold him on one thing.
“Super Bowl ring,” he said. “Like Von was the person who helped me get my mine (with the Rams), you know what I’m saying? And once he said that, I was like, yeah, Von, you know that’s what I want. So just got to come in and do the work, put it in work to get there.”
CAP CLOSED
Near the conclusion of his comments, Beane discussed the Bills’ current salary cap situation, which he said will not allow for another significant move through free agency.
“I’m gonna look, and if somebody wants to come for cheap, come on down,” he said.
The Bills GM added that if the team was forced to trim to a 53-man roster today, they would be about $3-5 million over the cap.