ORCHARD PARK — Bills rookies and veterans came together on Tuesday at the team’s most recent session of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), with Josh Allen, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid and the rest of the Bills’ roster, with a few exceptions, hitting the practice field as Buffalo gears up for its 2023 campaign.
There was plenty to take away from Tuesday’s practice, including Allen and Kincaid connecting for the first time in front of the media, to the continued presence of Damar Hamlin and other news and notes from the podium and the sideline at One Bills Dr.
NEW CONNECTION/NEW FOCUS
The latest phase of OTAs featured the Bills’ newest passing-game threat being provided his first opportunity to catch passes and learn from his new quarterback. Throughout the offseason, both Allen and Sean McDermott have mentioned the QB’s renewed sense of focus, which was on display on Tuesday. At times, Allen was seen dissecting routes from his receivers, mainly his new rookie target.
“He’s a bright kid,” said Allen, who momentarily switched to a linebacker role to help guide Kincaid to the exact route he was looking for on a given play. “The communication piece has to be above and beyond what it’s been. And I need to take more ownership in that, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Allen says that the element of his job that requires him to be detail-oriented, at times, doesn’t come naturally to him. But he seems to have placed a high level of importance on improving that function of his leadership this season.
“Sometimes it’s hard for me because, you know, I’m a very relaxed guy that’s like, ‘Hey, like, just get open and catch the ball,’” said Allen. “But being a little more structured, and being able to rely sometimes on that failsafe of these guys know where they’re gonna be, I know where they’re gonna be, because we’ve talked about a hundred times. And just making sure that there’s two-way communication as well and hearing what those guys have to say and being open to that as well.”
Of Kincaid, Allen provided rave reviews, commenting on the TE’s fluidity through the catch as something that has stood out to him thus far.
“He’s young, he’s very talented,” said the Bills’ QB. “He’s got a lot of room to grow, but his ceiling is very high, and we’re excited to have him on our squad.”
HAMLIN STILL RETURNING TO FORM
Months after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin once again was seen on the practice field, this time participating a bit more strenuously than we had seen him previously. Although the Bills safety did not wear pads nor a helmet, he went through stretches, agility and conditioning drills, along with individual drills during the team’s nearly two-hour session.
“We’re just going to continue to take it one day at a time and just support Damar in every way possible,” said McDermott before practice. “He’s in the building working and taking it one day at a time.”
Hamlin is part of a loaded group of Bills safeties, which includes veterans Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, with the latter being confined to the exercise bike Tuesday, along with recent re-signee Dean Marlowe and new addition Taylor Rapp.
The early returns on Rapp have been positive, said Bills defensive backs coach John Butler.
“I think he’s been a great addition to us, and he’s fit in well not only from a football player perspective but culturally,” said Butler. “From a guy that just kind of is exactly what we’re looking for from a football DNA standpoint.
“He’s a physical kid. Which, in the game of football — physical meaning tough. He’s physical, he tackles, he’s aggressive. He has an aggressive mindset. The thing that I’ve been impressed with in the short time I’ve worked with him has been his movement. For a guy where he came from, just evaluating him and getting hands-on and seeing his footwork and his pad level and the DB-specific movements. I think he’s just been outstanding.”
MILLER’S TIMETABLE
Still rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered last season, Bills pass rusher Von Miller was present at Tuesday’s practice, albeit as a non-participant. After practice, Miller spoke with the media and, within his final response, provided quite the guarantee.
“The most important thing for me is to be available when my team really needs me,” began Miller. “If that’s Week 1, I’ll be happy for that. If that’s Week 6, I’ll be happy for that. But it won’t be — I guarantee it won’t be any later than that.”
That statement provides Bills fans with an idea of when they can expect their prized defensive stalwart back on the playing field for the upcoming season.
ROOKIE LB WORKING IN THE MIDDLE
Before practice, McDermott was questioned about the team’s intentions for rookie third-round linebacker Dorian Williams, who was working at MLB throughout Tuesday’s session.
“Right now, he’s playing the middle linebacker position. He’s learning that,” said McDermott. “We’ll see where that goes. He played a little bit of both in college. You saw him play middle, you saw him play a little bit of outside. So, you know, we’ll see where that goes. His biggest, our biggest ask of him is to come in and learn the defense, and certainly, he’ll contribute on special teams as well, we hope.”
The Bills are without former first-round draft pick Tremaine Edmunds this season, as the team’s previous starting MLB signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears, which has left the competition for his starting spot wide open amongst Williams, Tyrel Dodson, last year’s third-round pick Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, amongst others.
TRE’DAVIOUS WHITE WITH A FULL OFFSEASON
After suffering a season-ending ACL injury two seasons ago, Tre’Davious White began last year’s campaign behind the 8-ball, struggling to return to form as the team’s No. 1 cornerback. Entering the 2023 season, however, White will benefit from a complete offseason, which Butler believes will aid him greatly in his quest to reclaim All-Pro status.
“I just think now he can really focus on being back on the field, kind of being involved in the coaching and those types of things — the language, the terminology,” said the Bills’ DBs coach. “So the more he’s back out there, the more comfort-level he’ll feel with, maybe not the pressure, but getting thrown in there 10th week of the season, now we’re playing games, to now maybe he can refine his techniques and fundamentals a bit more as we head through OTAs and into training camp.”
MCDERMOTT MOVES TO DC
With the departure of former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, a new role has been presented to McDermott, as the team’s defensive play caller was a bit more involved during Tuesday’s session than we’ve seen from him in the past when Frazier was guiding the defense.
“It’s fun to get out there again and coach. Just as a coach, not just with the added responsibility, but just as a coach overall,” said McDermott of the welcomed return to the practice field for he and his coaches. “Good to work together with the new staff, pieces that we put together and see some of our new players out there.”
NO DIGGS, NO PROBLEM
Once again, Stefon Diggs was not present at OTAs, but his absence was once again downplayed by his teammates post-practice.
“He’s not here right now, but I don’t think it should ever be a question — is football the number one thing on his mind,” said Miller. “The way he commits to his game, the way he commits to his teammates. Sometimes you just need a little bit of time. OTAs — we’ve all seen you don’t need OTAs to be successful.”
The next session of OTAs open to the media will be next Tuesday, May 30.